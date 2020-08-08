This short film about a man’s addiction to his smartphone takes a startling turn

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 09:35 IST

Is your phone the first thing you check in the morning? Do you often find yourself scrolling through different apps on your phone before bed? Do you find yourself staring at your phone at various moments throughout the day? If the answers to all these questions are yes, yes and yes, this short film is one you shouldn’t miss.

Titled ‘Unlocked’, the short is one of the top 10 films of the Lights Camera Lockdown competition and has been created by Manish.

Just about two minutes long, the short film ‘will make you re-imagine your relationship with your smartphone’. What’s more, the twist at the end is sure to make you gasp.

So sit back and enjoy this short film:

#LightsCameraLockdown | Presenting 'Unlocked', one of the top 10 films of the competition. This is a film that will make you reimagine your relationship with your smartphone. It has been made by @ManishScript of Mumbai.@Ashwinyiyer @RajaMenon @PrasadScribe @MaheshRamanath6 pic.twitter.com/mcBZIsAs7S — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) August 6, 2020

