Home / It's Viral / This special 'sanitizer pen' can write as well as sanitize

This special ‘sanitizer pen’ can write as well as sanitize

This sanitizer pen can be useful for a student and for an office-going person.

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 12:37 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Lucknow
Available in a market in Lucknow, the sanitizer pen can be used for writing besides disinfecting the hands.
Available in a market in Lucknow, the sanitizer pen can be used for writing besides disinfecting the hands.(ANI)
         

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, different types of sanitizers are available in markets and one such variety is a sanitizer pen. Available in a market in Lucknow, the sanitizer pen can be used for writing besides disinfecting the hands.

Demonstrating what he referred to as a sanitizer pen, Dr Faraz Hasan, the MD of Medishield Healthcare said, “Earlier sanitizers were not used, now it has become an essential commodity. So everybody’s needs are different. We as businessmen have to cater to them all. We have to keep different types of sanitizers. Just like this sanitizer pen which is useful for a student and for an office-going person. With this, one can write and also sanitize hands.”

“There is another sanitizer which does not write but is easy to carry. Its makers claim that it can give protection for three hours,” Hasan said.

Elaborating about different types of the product, Hasan further said, “The volume of sanitizers is different ranging from 50 ml to even 5 litres. They come in gel form as well. There are different sanitizers manufactured by companies. Like there is one which can be used on currency notes to sanitize them and it comes in a mist form.”

“Similarly, car keys can be sanitized using a different type of sanitizer. Then there are fogging machines to be used in rooms and the garden area,” he added.

