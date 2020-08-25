e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / This tweet about how people like their dal chawal will make you super hungry

This tweet about how people like their dal chawal will make you super hungry

Dal chawal is comfort food for so many and this tweet shows exactly how people like to enjoy this special meal.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 25, 2020 22:37 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Twitter thread is a must-read for anyone who enjoys this meal.
The Twitter thread is a must-read for anyone who enjoys this meal.
         

At a time when Twitter is flooded with posts about fusion food dishes like red sauce pasta dosa, oreo ice-cream filled samosa and even watermelon-ketchup, this tweet about the good old dal chawal combination may just put a smile on your face. Dal chawal is comfort food for so many and this tweet shows exactly how people like to enjoy this special khaana.

In the tweet shared on August 16, a Twitter user with the handle @hellohaanjii, shared a tweet about their dal chawal preference. The tweet caught the attention of tweeple who shared comments making this thread a must-read for anyone who enjoys this meal.

“Daal chawal with achar on the side is comfort food,” says the simple tweet which has collected nearly 6,000 likes and over a 1,000.

The tweet is flooded with reactions - some sharing they agree with the statement and many others posting their own add-ons that complete the combo for them.

From the choice of the dal and the preparation of the chawal

To the choice of achaar

People shared their reactions.

Add-ons were mentioned too.

 “Most underrated food,” wrote a Twitter user. Do you agree?

How do you like your dal chawal?

tags
top news
‘Sabotage effort to exit grey list’: Imran Khan stings Oppn for defeating FATF-linked bills
‘Sabotage effort to exit grey list’: Imran Khan stings Oppn for defeating FATF-linked bills
JEE, NEET to be held as per Sept schedule, says NTA amid calls for postponement
JEE, NEET to be held as per Sept schedule, says NTA amid calls for postponement
‘Not young or old, irresponsible people driving Covid-19 pandemic’: ICMR
‘Not young or old, irresponsible people driving Covid-19 pandemic’: ICMR
Stand-off with PLA pushes India to go for new snow-free axis to Ladakh
Stand-off with PLA pushes India to go for new snow-free axis to Ladakh
Kim Yo Jong no different, will rule North Korea with iron fist: Experts
Kim Yo Jong no different, will rule North Korea with iron fist: Experts
‘Appu Ghar’s land was taken by court’: SC during Central Vista hearing
‘Appu Ghar’s land was taken by court’: SC during Central Vista hearing
More centres, few students per room: NTA’s safety steps for JEE-NEET exams
More centres, few students per room: NTA’s safety steps for JEE-NEET exams
‘People are laughing’: Sanjay Jha on Congress leadership after CWC resolution
‘People are laughing’: Sanjay Jha on Congress leadership after CWC resolution
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Raigad building collapseAmitabh BachchanPrashant BhushanSushant Singh RajoutVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In