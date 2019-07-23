This tweet hilariously sums up mother-daughter relationship. Read and LOL

Raise your hand if you are scared of your mother, no matter how old you are. If you belong to this group, then there is a chance you will related to the post shared by Twitter user @_GoneNative. She took to the micro-blogging site to share a screenshot of a message she sent to her mother and people can’t stop talking about how relatable it is.

“Mama, bugs have attacked your saunf bottle (and atta, but we saved it). Saunf has gone beyond redemption.... I am taking the executive decision to throw it away,” reads the screenshot she shared. Further adding that she is sending the text because her father, who is above 70 years, is afraid to tell his wife that they are throwing away the saunf.

However, it’s the last line of the screenshot that has tickled people’s funny bone. “I not scared,” it reads - a seemingly brave line that captures just how afraid she really is to break the news to her mother.

To add on to the hilarity of the situation, her caption reads, “I am 40. My dad is 70+. And my mom is out of town.”

I am 40.

My dad is 70+.

And my mom is out of town. pic.twitter.com/IWmhK19Jv6 — Gone Native (@_GoneNative) July 21, 2019

Posted on July 21, it quickly caught people’s attention as they started showering all kinds of comments. Most could relate to her situation and there were some who even promised to pray for her.

Amma sees through your I not scared — Fraud Freud (@panjamirtham) July 21, 2019

Me right now, on your behalf pic.twitter.com/jwVBT4PEbg — Cecil Wormsborough St. John Nobbs (@memonburger) July 21, 2019

Oh yes this. So much relate. — S G (@silverlightgal) July 22, 2019

What would you say to your mother if you were in a similar situation?

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 18:14 IST