This tweet thread about couples sharing truth bombs on early dates makes for an awesome read

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 18:20 IST

During the beginning of most relationships, people tend to go the extra mile or do special things they wouldn’t ordinarily do to impress the other person. This Twitter thread, however, has many tiny tales of truth bombs being shared on early dates and how even those turned into happily ever afters.

It all started with a tweet shared by lawyer Eli McCann. “For my second date with my husband we met in NYC and went to a party and ended up at a McDonald’s at 3:00 AM where he reached across the table, grabbed my hands, looked at me adoringly, and said ‘I hate this. I wanted to go to bed at 9:00. Do not expect this of me again’,” he says in his tweet.

Well things turned alright despite this honest confession and now the tweet about the incident has gone viral. Since being shared on August 2, the tweet has collected over 1.4 lakh likes and more than 9,800 retweets - and counting.

For my second date with my husband we met in NYC and went to a party and ended up at a McDonald's at 3:00 AM where he reached across the table, grabbed my hands, looked at me adoringly, and said "I hate this. I wanted to go to bed at 9:00. Do not expect this of me again." — Eli McCann (@EliMcCann) August 2, 2020

Not only has the tweet struck a chord with so many people, it has also prompted many others to share similar stories of early dates in which they also dropped such truth bombs and how things still somehow managed to turn out well.

Sometimes arcade games were involved

I told my husband that he wasn't allowed to ask me out until he'd beaten me at a video game of my choice.



14 rounds of Frogger later, he finally won a race. — EllenEAndersen (@EllenEAndersen1) August 4, 2020

Other times, shoes played a big role

I love the honesty in this. On our first date I told my husband that I was wearing my cute shoes and they were killing my feet. He drove me to my car so I could swap out for my comfy shoes. By the end of the night I knew he was the one. — Christa MacDonald (@CricketMacD) August 4, 2020

Here’s another one with happiest of endings… or beginnings

On my 3rd date with my fiance I told him I needed surgery for a severe case of uterine fibroids and I'd have to have children sooner rather than later. I thought for sure I would chase him away. But it's a year later and we welcomed our first child into the world on Friday. ♡ pic.twitter.com/7cG0rWLX20 — Keyanna Butler (@foxghostgoddess) August 4, 2020

Well, that’s… informative

On our second date, we stopped by a lake in the moonlight as we walked home. I looked across the silvery dappled water and was about to comment on the beauty of the scene when now husband said thoughtfully: Did you know the refractive index of water is 1.3 ? — RJWhittaker (@DanzacRose) August 4, 2020

“12 years together” - doesn’t that make you smile?

With the money he saved (I also insisted on splitting 50/50, it's only fair), we both managed to afford to go out clubbing that night. We've been together 12 years and I still have fond memories of chats over that cheap burger. — Vicky Osgood (@VJOsgood) August 4, 2020

Of course some couldn’t help but share their reactions to such heartwarming stories

All these beautiful stories about people meeting their life partners I'm here in quarantine trying to decide if I'm wear pants at all this week and if Im going to even pretend to make am effort or just make 1 huge meal and eat it for 3 days #quarantinesingle — Jon (@Meow_Mein) August 4, 2020

🤣🤣 So glad you told your truth early on. From one early to bed, early to rise person to another... pic.twitter.com/gBqKMoQd3g — Brandi DeBono (@brdebono) August 4, 2020

What do you think about all these stories?

Also Read | Woman looking for someone to tell her what day it is finds Tinder match who positively delivers. Tweeple root for the duo