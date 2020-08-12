e-paper
Home / It's Viral / This unique stop-motion video has been created using water. Watch

“This is the craziest video you’ll see today,” reads the caption of the video.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 12, 2020 18:27 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
This image shows a still from a stop-motion video.
If you’re a fan of sports and (or) stop-motion, then this clip may seem tailor-made for you. However, even if you don’t specifically enjoy any of these genres, the general artistry behind this video may still leave you floored.

Posted on August 12, this recording was shared by House of Highlights’ official Instagram account. “This is the craziest video you’ll see today,” reads the caption of the post.

The video begins with a man lying on an outdoor concrete space, in a particular pose. Another man sprays water on the sides of the lying person, which ends up creating an outline of his body.

This snippet is a little insight into how the stop-motion video was created. The rest of the almost 20-second-long clip shows the outline of the person, previously created, playing with a basketball and shooting it into a hoop.

Check out the recording which took five days to make:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing application, this post has received a whole lot of love. It currently has over three million views on Instagram and many supportive comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the post. One person said, “You gotta be brilliant to pull this off. Wow” Another individual wrote, “Respect”.

“That’s talent,” read one comment under the post. Samuel Grubbs, who helped create the video, left a comment explaining the process. It read, “1 day pressure washing (yes I bought a pressure washer) to make the concrete crisp clean. 2 day trying to figure out the outline, the timing of evaporation, how to get a system for the blow drying. 3 day filming... for this masterpiece”. Wow, that great effort.

What are your thoughts on the recording?

tags
