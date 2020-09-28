e-paper
Home / It's Viral / This video about unintentional procrastination may speak to your soul

This video about unintentional procrastination may speak to your soul

This clip was shared by an Instagram user named Drishti Chadha.

Sep 28, 2020 08:46 IST
“Always happens with me!! Ever happened with you?” reads the caption shared alongside the post.
"Always happens with me!! Ever happened with you?" reads the caption shared alongside the post.
         

Have you ever picked up your phone to look up something important and then got sidetracked by a notification? Did you then look up from your device only to notice an incredible amount of time had passed? Did you then proceed to criticize yourself for spending too much time on social? If the picture that we just painted looks too real to you, then this video showcasing the same may speak to your soul.

An Instagram user named Drishti Chadha shared this clip on September 23. “Always happens with me!! Ever happened with you?” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The recording opens to a shot of Chadha with the words, “Picks up phone for some work,” written on the screen. “Sees a meme on Insta,” reads the text on the screen as Chadha begins smiling whilst looking at her phone.

Watch what happens next but beware if you’re an unintentional procrastinator then you may feel very ‘attacked’ by this clip.

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has received a whole lot of love from netizens, and rightfully so. It currently has nearly 4.5 lakh likes and many appreciative comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, “Same for me! This has happened to me many times”.

Another individual wrote, “This just happened now”. “Happens with me every time,” read a comment under the share.

What are your thoughts on the share? Did you find it highly relatable as well?

