This video montage of dog excitedly jumping to greet its parent may make you smile. Watch

This golden retriever, named Riley, may jump straight into your heart.

Aug 25, 2020
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a dog named Riley.
The image shows a dog named Riley.
         

Many may agree with us when we say that watching cute videos of dogs is a sure-shot way to brighten up one’s day. If you’re someone who believes in that notion, then here is a clip that is bound to make you beam.

This video was posted from a golden retriever, named Riley’s, own Instagram account on August 22. “85lbs (38.5 kgs) of flying fur coming atcha,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The recording is a compilation of different clips of Riley jumping up, with great excitement, to greet its human. The montage has been set to the Uncle Kracker song Smile. Chances are, after watching this video you’ll smile too.

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has received a whole lot of love from netizens. The post currently has over 18,000 likes and many appreciative comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, “Coolest ever”. Another individual wrote, “Life goals, having a dog love me as much as this dog loves his owner”. After all, what could be better than having a pooch greet you with this much excitement?

“Cutest flying boy around,” read one comment on the post. Somebody else proclaimed, “OMG, that is so sweet. I feel touched. They love each other so much”.

An Instagram user simply wrote, “I love this so much,” unable to keep their cool over the whole ordeal.

What are your thoughts on this recording?

