e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / This video of a kid wearing a scary mask while watching TV is all kinds of viral

This video of a kid wearing a scary mask while watching TV is all kinds of viral

The video, since being shared, has gone crazy viral collecting over 8.9 million views - and still very much counting.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 19, 2020 09:19 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the kid sitting on a chair while wearing a scary mask.
The image shows the kid sitting on a chair while wearing a scary mask. (Twitter/@xiaraaaaa_)
         

Children can sometimes do the most random things that can leave adults stumped or in splits or both. This particular video perfectly encapsulates that whole vibe. It has the potential to evoke several reactions from a person watching it ranging from fear to confusion to laughter.

In a tweet, a mum detailed how her daughter decided to wear what appears to be a Halloween mask and then go about her day. And despite several requests from her mum, the kid refused to remove it.

“Been telling my daughter to take this mask off for over 3 hours. She’s not listening,” wrote Twitter user @xiaraaaaa_.

The video posted along with her tweet shows the kid sitting casually on a chair watching television. She seems completely unperturbed by the mask she’s wearing as if it’s no big deal.

The video, shared on August 14, has gone crazy viral collecting over 8.9 million views - and still very much counting. Additionally, the video has received over 7.8 lakh likes and more than 1.8 lakh retweets. The comments section of the post is flooded with hilarious reactions. Tweeple have not only posted what they feel about the video, many have shared how kids they know do the same thing.

“This is not what we mean when we say wear your mask!” joked an individual. “It’s just something about the big mask and the little body that cracks me up,” posted another.

Kids love wearing their masks:

Here’s what others shared:

What do you think about this video?

tags
top news
Chinese firm hopes to make Covid-19 vaccine available for less than 1,000 yuan: 5 key developments
Chinese firm hopes to make Covid-19 vaccine available for less than 1,000 yuan: 5 key developments
Democrats nominate Joe Biden as candidate for US Presidential Elections 2020
Democrats nominate Joe Biden as candidate for US Presidential Elections 2020
Crucial SC verdict on Rhea Chakraborty’s plea in Sushant case today
Crucial SC verdict on Rhea Chakraborty’s plea in Sushant case today
Mild Covid-19 cases can produce strong T cell response: Study
Mild Covid-19 cases can produce strong T cell response: Study
Pranab Mukherjee stable, there are signs of improvement, says son Abhijit Mukherjee
Pranab Mukherjee stable, there are signs of improvement, says son Abhijit Mukherjee
A rush to save remains of an Egyptian woman from rainwater in Jaipur
A rush to save remains of an Egyptian woman from rainwater in Jaipur
Cancer cases could increase by 12% in next 5 years: ICMR
Cancer cases could increase by 12% in next 5 years: ICMR
Delhi-NCR receives heavy rainfall, temperature drops
Delhi-NCR receives heavy rainfall, temperature drops
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputAmit ShahMS Dhoni

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In