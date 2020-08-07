This witty January-February tweet will hit you right in the feels

For the past few months, the world is fighting the pandemic which has drastically changed people’s lives. People are trying different things to ease their mind. This includes scrolling through social media and reading witty and funny posts which give them a chance to use humour as a balm to calm the nerves. Case in point, this post by Twitter user Vaidehi Murthy.

On August 6, Murthy shared a short yet impactful post which has since struck a chord with people. The tweet is not just witty and prompt you to giggle, chances are it will hit you right in the feels too.

Take a look at what she tweeted:

Ironic how जनवरी & फरवरी were the only months in 2020 without वरी. — Vaidehi Murthy (@ButVai) August 6, 2020

Till now, the tweet has gathered over 3,600 likes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also garnered over 650 retweets.

Since being shared, her tweet has created quite a stir among people with many agreeing with her notion. A few also shared what they were thinking about in the early months of the year.

“Meanwhile me the whole time,” wrote a Twitter user and shared this GIF:

Meanwhile me the whole time pic.twitter.com/ilanxHQIFh — SwagpurKaChaudhary (@aagarwal198657) August 6, 2020

Keeping the same level of creativity, an individual shared, “This one is wari good.” Another user of the micro-blogging site tweeted, “Me pronouncing the other months’ names in my head to make sure the other ones don’t end with worry.”

“We didn’t worry back then that’s why we’re aghast by August,” wrote a third.

Here’s how others reacted:

Super! — Lloyd Mathias (@LloydMathias) August 6, 2020

Deep thoughts. — notacoolgirl (@notacoolgurl) August 6, 2020

What do you think of the tweet?