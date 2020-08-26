e-paper
Three-year-old saves his friend from drowning in pool in Brazil. Netizens hail him as a hero

The video of the incident has gone all kinds of viral.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 26, 2020 14:19 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A screenshot from the video shared on Facebook.
A screenshot from the video shared on Facebook. (Facebook/@Poliana Console de Oliveira)
         

A little boy in Brazil has been hailed as a hero for his actions. A video shows him saving his friend from drowning in a pool after the latter fell inside. The video has been shared as a warning to other parents who have pools in their homes to be more careful.

The incident took place in Itaperuna, Rio de Janeiro. The clip was shared on Facebook by Poliana Console de Oliveira, the boy’s mother, on August 17. It has since gone viral.

“This video serves as an alert for those who have a pool at home and children,” she wrote while sharing the video, adding how Arthur, her son, saved his friend’s life.

She explained that the boy, the son of a caretaker of the property they are living in, had snuck out without his parents’ knowledge. The video shows him and Arthur sitting by the pool trying to get hold of a swim ring. In his attempt, the little boy fell inside the pool and struggled to get out. Thankfully, Arthur managed to reach him and helped him get out the pool.

The video of the incident has gone all kinds of viral and people posted a ton of comments praising Arthur calling him a hero.

Not only this, Arthur also received a special surprise from police officials who presented him with a basket of chocolates along with a certificate and trophy for his courageous act.

How would you praise this courageous kid?

