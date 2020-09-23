e-paper
Timelapse video of indoor plants leaves people with thoughts. Watch

Timelapse video of indoor plants leaves people with thoughts. Watch

“Three day timelapse of indoor plants,” the video is shared with this caption on Reddit.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 23, 2020 11:54 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video has prompted tons of comments.
The video has prompted tons of comments. (Reddit/@Enoisa)
         

Have you ever come across a random video which despite showing something regular sparks a debate among people? This timelapse video of an indoor plant is among such videos. The video has prompted mixed reactions among netizens - while some find it interesting, a few say it seems a bit creepy.

“Three day timelapse of indoor plants,” the video is shared with this caption on Reddit. The 33-second-long clip shows exactly what the caption describes. Take a look yourself:

Three day timelapse of indoor plants from r/Damnthatsinteresting

Since being shared three days ago on September 20, the video has gathered over 20,000 upvotes. It also received tons of comments from people and most pointed out how the video is a bit unsettling.

“I find this unsettling,” wrote a Redditor. “Fantastic movie. Never giving it a rewatch though, once is fine enough!” expressed another. “Super creepy. One is ok. A bunch is whoa,” said a third.

A few, however, wrote that the video is actually nice and mentioned that it made them happy. Just like this user of Reddit who commented, “I think it’s cute. Plants are alive and if we didn’t see them as lifeless objects, this wouldn’t be surprising or unsettling.” Another individual commented, “This somehow makes me very happy. Thank you for posting it!”

“I can’t believe so many people don’t like it! I love seeing that they move throughout the day! Makes them seem more living! Like a house pet,” mentioned another.

What do you think of the video? Creepy or beautiful?

