e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Tiny yet playable Rubik’s Cube that fits on fingertip goes on sale in Japan

Tiny yet playable Rubik’s Cube that fits on fingertip goes on sale in Japan

The cube measures just 9.9 millimeters by 9.9 millimeters, and weighs 2 grams.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 25, 2020 08:43 IST
Associated Press | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Associated Press | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Tokyo
A tiny but playable Rubik’s Cube.
A tiny but playable Rubik’s Cube. (AP)
         

A tiny but playable Rubik’s Cube, so little it fits on your fingertip, has gone on sale in Japan for 198,000 yen, or about $1,900, for delivery starting in December.

Billed as a “super-small” Rubik’s Cube, it was created to mark the 40th anniversary of when the original 3-D puzzle went on sale in Japan.

The cube measures just 9.9 millimeters, or O.39 inch, by 9.9 millimeters, and weighs 2 grams (less than a tenth of an ounce).

It’s made of “ultra-precision metal,” and comes with a box for its display, according to MegaHouse Corp., a subsidiary of Tokyo-based toymaker Bandai Co.

Orders began Wednesday, only by credit card.

Rubik’s Cube was invented by Hungarian architecture professor Erno Rubik in the 1970s. A US company turned it into a hit product in the 1980s.

More than 100 million Rubik’s Cubes were sold worldwide in the first two years. It was an instant hit in Japan, where more than 4 million were sold in the first eight months after it went on sale in July 1980.

The new tiny cube was shown this week at an exhibit in Tokyo organized by the Hungarian Embassy, which also includes an artwork made with Rubik’s Cubes. The exhibit runs through November 9.

Norbert Palanovics, the Hungarian Ambassador to Japan, said he has made a point to tell anyone who will listen about the Rubik’s Cube because it embodies the small, simple but smart qualities of his country that he is so proud of.

“The Rubik’s Cube is part of our everyday life, here in Japan, too, and inspires everyone,” he said.

tags
top news
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Election Commission to announce dates today
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Election Commission to announce dates today
Nationwide farmers’ strike today, rail, road transport to be affected
Nationwide farmers’ strike today, rail, road transport to be affected
Insurgents relocate due to Myanmar army action: Intel agencies
Insurgents relocate due to Myanmar army action: Intel agencies
Key gap in antigen testing protocol prompts rethink
Key gap in antigen testing protocol prompts rethink
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Farmers’ Protest LIVE: Nationwide Bharat Bandh protests underway
Farmers’ Protest LIVE: Nationwide Bharat Bandh protests underway
Rushdie, Chomsky, Mira Nair, among 200 personalities demanding Khalid’s release
Rushdie, Chomsky, Mira Nair, among 200 personalities demanding Khalid’s release
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon SessionFarm bills protest LIVEPoonam PandeyCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020IPL 2020 Live Score, KXIP vs RCB

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In