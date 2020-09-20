Toddler bursts into laughter after getting ‘attacked’ by puppies. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 15:39 IST

Videos of babies laughing are something that netizens love, and that’s also true for the clips featuring adorable puppies. This video, shared on Twitter, ticks both the boxes and is enough to melt your heart into a puddle. Keep your awws handy because this video will leave you feeling happy.

Shared by Twitter user Rex Chapman, the clip shows a toddler along with five puppies. A few seconds into the clip, the puppies jump on the little one, trying to play with the kid. And the whole incident leaves the kid laughing uncontrollably. The video ends with the excited puppies licking the toddler.

“Caution - vicious dog attack. This little one’s laugh is the Twitter content I needed today,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the adorable post:

Caution - vicious dog attack.



This little one’s laugh is the Twitter content I needed today... pic.twitter.com/kRsg16e2XP — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 18, 2020

Shared on September 18, the clip has garnered over 2.2 million views along with over 87,400 likes. People couldn’t stop gushing about the adorable laughter of the kid as well as the cuteness of the puppies. Many dropped heart emojis in the comments section to show their likeness for the video.

Here’s how people reacted:

I truly believe that dogs have learned that human laughter is a good thing & actively try to get us to laugh. I think it may be an evolutionary trait. Whatever the reason they seem to love it when we laugh or even smile. — randsmall (@randsmall) September 18, 2020

Dogs have an amazing understanding of humans and can read subtle facial movements and tone of voice better than we can. That’s one of their big advantages. I’m sure they understand human happiness. I know mine clowns it up for people when we’re out. — Chris Kelley (@greatwetshart) September 18, 2020

The one chomping on his foot is my favorite! — Milemarker Diva (@MilemarkerD) September 19, 2020

More than ever, dogs rule. — Mike Wise (@MikeWiseguy) September 18, 2020

What are your thoughts on this video? Did it put a smile on your face too?