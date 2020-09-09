Toddler wants to try every ingredient while cooking with grandma. Video is crazy viral

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 14:00 IST

Baking delicious food is no easy feat, even more so when you have an inquisitive toddler “helping” you out. A video that’s gone crazy viral all over social media features one such kid as the chef trying to prepare some cookies with his nana. And while the cookies eventually turn out perfect, it’s the preparation process that has left people rolling with laughter.

Shared on the ‘littlechefcade’ Instagram page, the video shows little Cade all set in his apron and chef’s hat to bake some cookies with his nana. There’s just one hitch. Cade wants to try each ingredient that goes into making the cookies. From the butter to the sugar to even the raw eggs, Cade seems convinced that he needs to try everything. Kudos to Cade’s nana who keeps her cool - she does have some bouts of uncontrollable laughter - throughout the process.

Watch the video below:

Shared on September 3, the video has collected over 1.4 million views along with more than 43,000 likes and tons of comments. People haven’t held back while sharing their reactions to the video.

“I am cracking up because he moves so fast and Nana is trying to stop him from eating the stuff. This is hilarious,” posted an individual. “Cade is my new favorite chef! Keep the recipes coming,” added another. “Literal tears from laughing so hard. Great job Cade & Nanna,” shared a third. “Thought he couldn’t get any cuter, but then he handed Nana a cookie at the end and my heart COMPLETELY melted,” wrote a fourth.

What do you think about this heart-melting video?

Also Read | All the cooking legends can take a backseat because there’s an adorable tiny chef in town. Watch