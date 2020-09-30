e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Travel blogger recreates vacation photos with household items, results are hilarious

Travel blogger recreates vacation photos with household items, results are hilarious

Sharon Waugh, a travel blogger from Cape Town, shared the recreated photos on her personal Instagram profile.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 30, 2020 19:29 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a creative recreation of a travel photo by Sharon Waugh.
The image shows a creative recreation of a travel photo by Sharon Waugh.(Instagram/@thesharonicles)
         

The cool ocean breeze, the crisp mountain air or the beauty of untravelled locations - these are some of the things that people who love to travel have been missing over the past few months. However, some creative people have come up with their own ways to relive the experience of travelling to different destinations. Case in point, this travel blogger from Cape Town, who recreated some vacation photos with the help of household items. The results will leave you chuckling.

Sharon Waugh shared the recreated photos on her personal Instagram profile. She made sure to use the basic things one can find in a house to click these pictures.

Here’s Waugh posing beside the iconic Eiffel tower - or maybe the wine tower. We’ll let you decide

Take a look at the marvellous replica of the Taj Mahal with a twist

One surely misses the blue sea and swimming among fishes. This photo is a tribute to all those sea lovers

Cuddled with your loved one inside a cosy nest in a jungle? Well, who knew you could do that at home too!

This photo of a boat was hilariously recreated by a paper boat. Although, the result seems quite similar…

Netizens were all praise for the innovative concepts behind the pictures.

“Haha! This took me back to 2019,” commented an individual on one of the posts. “This is so funny, love your creativity,” commented another.

What are your thoughts on these ‘travel’ photos?

top news
Unlock 5 guidelines out; multiplexes, pools to partially open from Oct. 15
Unlock 5 guidelines out; multiplexes, pools to partially open from Oct. 15
Imran Khan faces pushback over Gilgit-Baltistan move. China ties his hands
Imran Khan faces pushback over Gilgit-Baltistan move. China ties his hands
Movie theatres, swimming pools: What’s new in Centre’s guidelines for re-opening
Movie theatres, swimming pools: What’s new in Centre’s guidelines for re-opening
LIVE: Covid-19 lockdown in Maharashtra extended till October 31
LIVE: Covid-19 lockdown in Maharashtra extended till October 31
RR vs KKR Live: Shubman, Nitish building partnership for Kolkata
RR vs KKR Live: Shubman, Nitish building partnership for Kolkata
‘Was a divine act’: Who said what after verdict in Babri demolition case
‘Was a divine act’: Who said what after verdict in Babri demolition case
Mumbai: Eight additional trains on central line from October 1
Mumbai: Eight additional trains on central line from October 1
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition Verdict Live UpdatesNeena GuptaCovid 19 India TallyHathras gang rape caseCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 guidelinesRR vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In