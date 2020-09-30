Travel blogger recreates vacation photos with household items, results are hilarious

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 19:29 IST

The cool ocean breeze, the crisp mountain air or the beauty of untravelled locations - these are some of the things that people who love to travel have been missing over the past few months. However, some creative people have come up with their own ways to relive the experience of travelling to different destinations. Case in point, this travel blogger from Cape Town, who recreated some vacation photos with the help of household items. The results will leave you chuckling.

Sharon Waugh shared the recreated photos on her personal Instagram profile. She made sure to use the basic things one can find in a house to click these pictures.

Here’s Waugh posing beside the iconic Eiffel tower - or maybe the wine tower. We’ll let you decide

Take a look at the marvellous replica of the Taj Mahal with a twist

One surely misses the blue sea and swimming among fishes. This photo is a tribute to all those sea lovers

Cuddled with your loved one inside a cosy nest in a jungle? Well, who knew you could do that at home too!

This photo of a boat was hilariously recreated by a paper boat. Although, the result seems quite similar…

Netizens were all praise for the innovative concepts behind the pictures.

“Haha! This took me back to 2019,” commented an individual on one of the posts. “This is so funny, love your creativity,” commented another.

What are your thoughts on these ‘travel’ photos?