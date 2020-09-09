e-paper
Tweeple are enjoying this elephant's 'flop and snorkel approach' during mud bath. Watch

Tweeple are enjoying this elephant’s ‘flop and snorkel approach’ during mud bath. Watch

If you’re looking for a nice clip to lift your mood after a tiring workday, this video of an elephant called Mukkoka will do the trick perfectly.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 09, 2020 20:24 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Elephant named Mukkoka enjoying a mud bath using a rather interesting technique.
Elephant named Mukkoka enjoying a mud bath using a rather interesting technique. (Twitter/@SheldrickTrust)
         

Animal lovers who spend time on social media will usually have their feeds overflowing with incredible footage of different creatures. Yet, true animal lovers will never be able to refuse one more adorable or interesting video featuring an animal. If you’re looking for a nice clip to lift your mood after a tiring workday, this video of an elephant called Mukkoka will do the trick perfectly.

Sheldrick Wildlife, a charity and conservation organisation in Africa, often shares some wonderful clips of elephants, and this one is no different. The video shows Mukkoka enjoying a mud bath using a rather interesting technique and is sure to keep you captivated thanks to his antics.

“Some dive, others glide… Mukkoka meanwhile prefers the ‘flop and snorkel’ approach to mud baths,” says the tweet accompanying the video.

“He’s a friend to all at the Nursery and is equally at home enjoying raucous wrestling matches to hanging out with the younger babies,” the tweet says further.

Watch Mukkoka below:

Shared earlier today, the video has collected over 900 likes and several comments from tweeple who enjoyed watching the elephant.

“He seems to be in a state of bliss there,” shared an individual. “It’s a great technique,” posted another. “Adorable, enjoying himself immensely,” added a third.

What do you think about the video?

