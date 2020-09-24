Tweeple find this post about placing random bets with the universe relatable

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 19:18 IST

Have you ever caught yourself making a bet with the universe? It usually goes something like, if I mange to do this, that other thing will work out. Often, the two things have no correlation with each other and yet so many find themselves doing this. If you’re among these people, this tweet and people's responses to it will hit you right in the feels.

The tweet was shared by Twitter user Shreya. “Do you guys ever place random bets with the universe like if I can throw this pen into that drawer I’ll get an A on my assignment? Just me?” she wrote on September 20.

As it turns out, she isn’t the only one. The tweet is flooded with reactions from people on the micro-blogging site who claim to do the same thing.

Do you guys ever place random bets with the universe like if I can throw this pen into that drawer I’ll get an A on my assignment ??? Just me?? — shreya (@sherylpajuro) September 20, 2020

Since being shared, the tweet has collected over 4,000 likes and more than 460 retweets. People have posted their reactions to the tweet, making this a wonderful read.

“Used to do that, used to do a lot of things like that. That’s just being optimistic and assuring yourself, you’ll be fine, momentary feeling of happiness,” wrote a Twitter user. “Wait other people are also doing it? So I’m not actually crazy?” shared another. Clearly not based on these reactions. Take a look at what else people shared:

This is how I’ve gotten through every MCQ exam ever, "if the person in front of me looks to the right in the next 10 seconds the answer is C" — Shreya Sharma (@major_tom211) September 20, 2020

Yes! In fact when I win bets I’m like yay! But if I do not then I also console myself that it’s just a random bet and nobody would know. — Om (@om_2905) September 21, 2020

Putting the phone on charging then whatever % will be it charged at the time i will see it will be my % in exams. God how stupid I was😂 — Aprajitaaa (ristricted😣) (@boldwomaniyaa) September 20, 2020

Always, and will continue to do so as it gives a different level satisfaction when it comes off 😅 — Raghav (@imraghav_7) September 20, 2020

Always, but the results are not always exact. — Ujaan (@ujaanghosh) September 21, 2020

“You brought back childhood memories. So very frequently!” wrote an individual.

What about you? Have you ever done something like this?