Tweeple find this tweet about insects extremely relatable. What about you?

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 21:02 IST

If you’ve ever been bitten by a spider (and not turned into Spider-Man) or found an ant randomly walking on your arm, you know that feeling doesn’t quite go away. In fact, chances are while reading this you scratched your head or casually looked at your leg to check if there was an insect on you. Well, if that is the case, you probably will find this post shared on Twitter relatable just like many on the micro-blogging platform do.

Shared on August 10, this tweet highlights that same sensation of having an insect on your body even when there isn’t one.

“Why does my body love to tell me there’s an insect on my body when there isn’t,” says Twitter user @mykelm22. The tweet, since being shared, has collected 87,000 likes and more than 11,000 retweets.

Why does my body love to tell me there's an insect on my body when there isn't — General🎱 (@mykelm22) August 10, 2020

The tweet has collected a flurry of responses from tweeple who agree with it. Many have shared their own experiences and how they react in the situation.

You’ve probably done this one too many times

Omg🤣🤣😭 i be hitting at some fluff on my leg thinking it’s a spider — Jay (@Jayyldnx) August 10, 2020

Yes, this is when your body decides it has extra energy

the way i flinch and slap my body is so fast — klaus mikaelsons wife (@jencartierr) August 10, 2020

Oh, the horror!

Even worse is when there is an insect and then you don’t feel it, and now you have three mosquito bites and you don’t even know how they got there — Steph (@yeeyeestephanie) August 11, 2020

Exactly!

@taylorframeex never related to anything more in my life — Elliebrooks (@Elliebr81166276) August 11, 2020

Have you experienced this?

My hair will touch me and I’ll TRIP OUT thinking it’s a bug 😅 — ZERØ (@IAMZER079) August 11, 2020

Agree?

everybody after reading this tweet: pic.twitter.com/9itdlDae0g — Faith Tucker (@faithnikole7) August 12, 2020

Well, the tweet sure seems relatable to a lot of people. What about you?