Home / It's Viral / Tweeple find this tweet about insects extremely relatable. What about you?

Tweeple find this tweet about insects extremely relatable. What about you?

The tweet highlights the sensation of having an insect on your body even when there isn’t one.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 12, 2020 21:02 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The tweet has resonated with a lot of people.
The tweet has resonated with a lot of people.
         

If you’ve ever been bitten by a spider (and not turned into Spider-Man) or found an ant randomly walking on your arm, you know that feeling doesn’t quite go away. In fact, chances are while reading this you scratched your head or casually looked at your leg to check if there was an insect on you. Well, if that is the case, you probably will find this post shared on Twitter relatable just like many on the micro-blogging platform do.

Shared on August 10, this tweet highlights that same sensation of having an insect on your body even when there isn’t one.

“Why does my body love to tell me there’s an insect on my body when there isn’t,” says Twitter user @mykelm22. The tweet, since being shared, has collected 87,000 likes and more than 11,000 retweets.

The tweet has collected a flurry of responses from tweeple who agree with it. Many have shared their own experiences and how they react in the situation.

You’ve probably done this one too many times

Yes, this is when your body decides it has extra energy

Oh, the horror!

Exactly!

Have you experienced this?

Agree?

Well, the tweet sure seems relatable to a lot of people. What about you?

