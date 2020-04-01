Tweeple suggest creative Zoom background changes to add zest to those everyday online interactions

it-s-viral

As schools, universities, and offices move into virtual spaces, people are coming to grips with this new fashion of communicating with their peers primarily through computer screens. This form of professional participation has its benefits, such as attending meetings without any trousers on. But it also has the ever-present annoyance of ‘can you hear/see me?’.

This particular Twitter user decided to make things a little more spicy at these online offices. An account, by the name Shell (bee emoji), posted a tweet saying “iconic Zoom backgrounds: a thread. Keep it going”. The post currently has almost 21,500 retweets, 134,000 likes, and 600 comments.

Given the funny and relevant nature of the tweet, netizens happily complied. Here are some of the most amusing Zoom backgrounds that you can change to today to give your peers a good chuckle.

You are bound to invite some envy from your coworkers when they realize that you’re working from the most renowned burger joint under the sea aka The Krusty Krab.

And let’s not forget Monica’s famous New York apartment. All F.R.I.E.N.D.S characters have lived here at one point or another. Your colleagues are bound to ask you: how did you get there?

Maybe you’re treading into deep space with these iconic Star Wars characters while attending a confusing Maths class.

Some teachers may not be surprised to see their students at this location given their disruptive behaviour in class.

Yet they may be surprised to see that some of their students made it to the Oval Office.

Any place can be the ‘good place’ as long as you’re with your loved ones, right?

This background collection is for any animation enthusiasts out there!

The thread has all these and many more such background options for anyone trying to get creative with their Zoom interactions. Some tweeple also posted pictures of themselves using suggested backdrops. This was, unsurprisingly, hilarious to watch. So if you’re planning to add a little zest into your everyday Zoom meetings, be sure to check out this thread. Also, let us know what some of your favourite backgrounds are.