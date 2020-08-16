e-paper
Twin brothers married to twin sisters announce pregnancy together

The couples also appeared on a TLC special titled Our Twinsane Wedding.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 16, 2020 13:23 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the couples.
The image shows the couples. (Instagram/@salyerstwins)
         

Brittany and Briana Deane are two identical twins who are married to two identical twin brothers named Josh and Jeremy Salyers. The couples have a shared Instagram account, @salyerstwins, where they document their life together. Recently, the couples took to the photo and video sharing platform to announce that both the pairs are pregnant.

The post was shared on Instagram on August 14. The Baywatch inspired picture has been shared with a caption reading, “Guess what? Both couples are pregnant! We are thrilled and grateful to experience overlapping pregnancies and to share this news with you all! Our children will not only be cousins but full genetic siblings and quaternary multiples! Can’t wait to meet them and for them to meet each other”.

Check out the post which has now accumulated nearly 7,500 likes and almost 550 comments.

View this post on Instagram

Guess what!!?? BOTH couples are pregnant! 🤰🤰 We are thrilled and grateful to experience overlapping pregnancies and to share this news with you all! ✨🍀✨🍀✨🍀✨🍀✨ Our children will not only be cousins, but full genetic siblings and quaternary multiples! Can't wait to meet them and for them to meet each other! ✨🍀✨🍀✨🍀✨🍀✨ #SalyersTwins #TwinsMarriedToTwins #expecting #thebump #pregnancyannouncement #pregnancyandbeyond #twinning #dubblebubble #baywatch #babywatch #pregnancyphoto #pregnant #bestpregnancyphotos #maternity #momstobe #dadstobe #twinsisters #twinbrothers #strangethings #identicaltwins #deanetwins #twincouples #twinmoms #twindads #miracle #ourtwinsanewedding #twinwedding #twinpregnancy #pregnancyphotoshoot #dreamcometrue

A post shared by Josh, Jeremy, Brittany, Briana (@salyerstwins) on

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the post. One person said, “Congrats! God bless you and your family”. Another individual wrote, “How special”.

“This really is a miracle… congrats,” read one comment under the post.

Many in the comment section inquired when the couples were due and if they hoped they’d have twins too. An Instagram user asked, “Congratulations! What are the chances that you both have twins?”. “That’s amazing and so fun! Can’t wait to see what the babies look like. When are you guys due?”.

The couples appeared on a TLC special titled Our Twinsane Wedding and tied the knot in a joint ceremony in 2018.

