Twitter exchange between Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her 2nd grade teacher is pure gold. It’ll leave you emotional

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 11:22 IST

A Twitter exchange between New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her second grade school teacher has now left people emotional. In the chat, her teacher offered the congresswoman words of encouragement and it’s probably the most heartening thing you’ll see today.

While replying to a tweet about a report that she’ll only have 60 seconds to speak at an event, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted the poem Just a Minute by Dr Benjamin E. Mays. While her reply received tons of appreciation, there’s a special comment which stood out – a tweet from her second grade teacher.

"I only have a minute.

Sixty seconds in it.

Forced upon me, I did not choose it,

But I know that I must use it.

Give account if I abuse it.

Suffer, if I lose it.



Only a tiny little minute,

But eternity is in it."



- Dr. Benjamin E. Mays

(and recited by Elijah Cummings) 💜 https://t.co/ul9CE7NriV — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 12, 2020

Offering words of encouragement, the teacher tweeted:

You've got this.

Remember all those poems we recited together in 2nd grade?

It was prep for this moment.

You've got this.

💕 — mjacobs (@mjacobs324) August 12, 2020

An elated Ocasio-Cortez promptly replied and wrote “Ms. Jacobs! Is that you?!” She then added, “Yes, I do remember the poems we recited in second grade! You prepared me perfectly for this moment.” She ended her tweet with a note of thank you for the educator. “Thank you for teaching me, encouraging my growth, and believing in me as a child,” she added.

Ms. Jacobs! Is that you?! 😭



Yes, I do remember the poems we recited in second grade! You prepared me perfectly for this moment.



Thank you for teaching me, encouraging my growth, and believing in me as a child 💜 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 12, 2020

The positive exchange continued as Ms Jacobs replied, “You are my superhero!”

Yes, yes!!!

It's me!

I'm here.

I've been here. (Trying to reach you for the past 2 years...)

You are my superhero!

I want to give you a hug when hugs are safe again.

Always always here for you.

xoxoxoxoxo

PS Sometime I can share the page you wrote in my end-of-year teacher book. — mjacobs (@mjacobs324) August 12, 2020

This wonderful Twitter chat has now tugged at the heartstrings of many and it’s clear from the comments they shared on the post. From appreciating the teacher to commenting on the wholesomeness of the exchange, people shared all sorts of comments.

“This is the most amazing exchange. Thank you both for being you,” wrote a Twitter user. “My second grade teacher noticed that my first grade teacher was mean and abusive towards me because I didn’t speak good English. She reported my former teacher and gave me extra English lessons for free, every day of the week, after school (when she could be going home instead),” reminisced another.

“Heartwarming. I still remember my 2nd grade teacher, Ms. Wilcox, ‘92-’93. She had a big house and had pool parties for us good students. She was also a foster Mom. One of her sons turned out to be my 7th grade History teacher 5 years later!” happily shared a third.

Here’s how others reacted:

How incredibly sweet and meaningful! ❤️ Thank you, Ms. Jacobs. Thank you. I can see that you mean a lot to AOC, and that she means a lot to you. Hang onto that. Make voices heard. — Starrling is Staying in the Nest 😷🏡🌊 (@starrling3) August 13, 2020

Teachers everywhere are smiling, hearts filled with pride for our students (no matter how many years pass), always our students. P.S. Meeting one of my former first graders today. She's off to Grad School tomorrow! — Megan S Sloan (@msloanedu) August 13, 2020

Ms. Jacobs. You did a great job with AOC. I bet you did a great job with countless numbers of others too. Thank you for your service in the best, and most important, job in the world! — Bill Stapleton (@WHStapleton) August 13, 2020

What do you think of this exchange?