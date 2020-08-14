e-paper
Twitter exchange between Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her 2nd grade teacher is pure gold. It'll leave you emotional

Twitter exchange between Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her 2nd grade teacher is pure gold. It’ll leave you emotional

While Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet received tons of appreciation, there’s a special comment which stood out – a tweet from her second grade teacher.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 14, 2020 11:22 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Twitter exchange between Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her teacher is absolutely emotional.
The Twitter exchange between Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her teacher is absolutely emotional.
         

A Twitter exchange between New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her second grade school teacher has now left people emotional. In the chat, her teacher offered the congresswoman words of encouragement and it’s probably the most heartening thing you’ll see today.

While replying to a tweet about a report that she’ll only have 60 seconds to speak at an event, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted the poem Just a Minute by Dr Benjamin E. Mays. While her reply received tons of appreciation, there’s a special comment which stood out – a tweet from her second grade teacher.

Offering words of encouragement, the teacher tweeted:

An elated Ocasio-Cortez promptly replied and wrote “Ms. Jacobs! Is that you?!” She then added, “Yes, I do remember the poems we recited in second grade! You prepared me perfectly for this moment.” She ended her tweet with a note of thank you for the educator. “Thank you for teaching me, encouraging my growth, and believing in me as a child,” she added.

The positive exchange continued as Ms Jacobs replied, “You are my superhero!”

This wonderful Twitter chat has now tugged at the heartstrings of many and it’s clear from the comments they shared on the post. From appreciating the teacher to commenting on the wholesomeness of the exchange, people shared all sorts of comments.

“This is the most amazing exchange. Thank you both for being you,” wrote a Twitter user. “My second grade teacher noticed that my first grade teacher was mean and abusive towards me because I didn’t speak good English. She reported my former teacher and gave me extra English lessons for free, every day of the week, after school (when she could be going home instead),” reminisced another.

“Heartwarming. I still remember my 2nd grade teacher, Ms. Wilcox, ‘92-’93. She had a big house and had pool parties for us good students. She was also a foster Mom. One of her sons turned out to be my 7th grade History teacher 5 years later!” happily shared a third.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of this exchange?

