e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 04, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Twitter thread details hilarious experiences servers had working in the food industry, leaves netizens chuckling

Twitter thread details hilarious experiences servers had working in the food industry, leaves netizens chuckling

It all started when Twitter user @lilyannatrnr shared an anecdote her boyfriend had told her about his time working at a “posh hotel”.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 04, 2020 18:58 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a hilarious tweet shared on the thread.
The image shows a hilarious tweet shared on the thread. (Twitter/@rossgoodwin145)
         

Have you ever gone to give a food or drinks order and accidentally said or done something hilariously incorrect? Or inversely, have you ever been on the other side of the spectrum wherein you’ve gone to serve someone their food or drinks and said or done something that still haunts you? If the answer to any of the previous questions is a ‘yes’, then this Twitter thread may make you giggle extremely hard. But even if you haven’t experienced any such socially awkward situations, worry not, this thread still makes for a pretty funny read.

It all started when Twitter user @lilyannatrnr shared an anecdote her boyfriend told her about his time working at a “posh hotel”. Check out the tweet which has already accumulated over 2.3 lakh likes and more than 15,200 retweets since being shared on September 2.

Netizens laughed about the confusion between crème fraîche and fresh creme, but that’s not where the chuckles ended. Tweeple took this opportunity to share their own unusual experiences either with servers or as servers.

Here are some other hilarious tales from the thread:

This server may have just met the individual whose tea he added the caramel syrup to. Isn’t that just the magic of Twitter?

This server gave ‘Chilean red wine’ a whole new meaning:

If this tweet doesn’t make you giggle we don’t know what will:

What are your thoughts on this thread? Have you ever had hilariously odd dining experiences that still haunt you?

Also Read | Hilarious Twitter thread highlights what texting parents is like. Can you relate?

tags
top news
‘Committed to inclusive global security’: Rajnath Singh reaffirms India’s stance at SCO meet
‘Committed to inclusive global security’: Rajnath Singh reaffirms India’s stance at SCO meet
SC says JEE, NEET to be held as scheduled; dismisses opposition-ruled states’ plea
SC says JEE, NEET to be held as scheduled; dismisses opposition-ruled states’ plea
President Xi’s plan for Tibet fuels a pushback and a nudge to India
President Xi’s plan for Tibet fuels a pushback and a nudge to India
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: ‘Can form own govt’, says BJP’s RK Singh
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: ‘Can form own govt’, says BJP’s RK Singh
Prashant Kishor’s team asks select Left leaders to join TMC. This followed
Prashant Kishor’s team asks select Left leaders to join TMC. This followed
Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi arrested in drugs probe
Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi arrested in drugs probe
4 months on, India and China to sit across table. Rajnath meeting today the first
4 months on, India and China to sit across table. Rajnath meeting today the first
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In