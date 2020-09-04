Twitter thread details hilarious experiences servers had working in the food industry, leaves netizens chuckling

it-s-viral

Have you ever gone to give a food or drinks order and accidentally said or done something hilariously incorrect? Or inversely, have you ever been on the other side of the spectrum wherein you’ve gone to serve someone their food or drinks and said or done something that still haunts you? If the answer to any of the previous questions is a ‘yes’, then this Twitter thread may make you giggle extremely hard. But even if you haven’t experienced any such socially awkward situations, worry not, this thread still makes for a pretty funny read.

It all started when Twitter user @lilyannatrnr shared an anecdote her boyfriend told her about his time working at a “posh hotel”. Check out the tweet which has already accumulated over 2.3 lakh likes and more than 15,200 retweets since being shared on September 2.

my bf told me when he was 17 he worked in a posh hotel and at breakfast some bloke asked him "is this crème fraîche?" and he replied "yeah we don’t serve out of date food" and I can’t stop thinking about it — lilyanna (@lilyannatrnr) September 2, 2020

Netizens laughed about the confusion between crème fraîche and fresh creme, but that’s not where the chuckles ended. Tweeple took this opportunity to share their own unusual experiences either with servers or as servers.

Here are some other hilarious tales from the thread:

Someone asked for a chamomile tea so I gave them normal tea with a shot of caramel in it🙃 — Ross Godwin (@rossgoodwin145) September 3, 2020

This server may have just met the individual whose tea he added the caramel syrup to. Isn’t that just the magic of Twitter?

I think you owe them an apology https://t.co/Q7QlCscU89 — Emmaleigh ✨✨✨ (@EMMALElGH) September 3, 2020

This server gave ‘Chilean red wine’ a whole new meaning:

My mate worked in a wine bar for a bit an a customer asked her for "a Chilean red wine" an she went to mix the house red with Tabasco sauce😂😂😂 — skinnylegend m8 wbu? (@granolapooicide) September 3, 2020

If this tweet doesn’t make you giggle we don’t know what will:

I worked at Olive Garden and some real winner of a turd wanted to know if "your mussels are wild or farm raised." He chose to use the pronoun "your" and I distinctly forgot that we had mussels on the menu. So I thought he was asking about my muscles and I said "Wild, I guess." — Michael Douglas Hall (@hallmiked) September 3, 2020

What are your thoughts on this thread? Have you ever had hilariously odd dining experiences that still haunt you?

