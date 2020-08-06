e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Twitter thread shows doggos through wine glasses. Chuckles are guaranteed

Twitter thread shows doggos through wine glasses. Chuckles are guaranteed

“Dogs, they’re always winning,” read one tweet in the thread.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 06, 2020 15:35 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a doggo.
The image shows a doggo. (Twitter/@OCEANGlRL)
         

If you’re looking for giggle galore, then this Twitter thread may be just what you need. It all started when two images were shared from a Twitter profile named @OCEANGlRL on August 4.

The photographs show two doggos. However, wine glasses are placed in front of their faces, which emphasise on their cute snouts even more. These doggos thus, end up looking even more adorable than before. Who knew that was even a possibility?

A little confused as to what we’re talking about? Check out the tweet below to see for yourself what we mean:

Since being shared on the micro-blogging application, this tweet has accumulated nearly 67,000 retweets and comments along with almost 2 lakh likes.

Here is what tweeple had to say about the quirky yet hilarious share. One person posted a picture of their pet posing in a similar fashion:

Another individual wrote, “Dogs, they’re always winning”. Now that’s a statement we wholeheartedly believe in.

Here is another cute pooch looking even sweeter through a glass.

“I relate to this,” read one tweet in the thread. A Twitter user proclaimed, “Life imitates art,” also associating with the cute canines’ expression.

“Same energy?” asked this tweep.

“OMG that’s brilliant,” declared an individual, while another stated, “I love this with all my heart”.

Here is another pet through glass moment that may make you chuckle:

“This should be in the Louvre such art,” read another comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on the images and the thread in general? Is this something you’ll be trying out with your pet at home?

Also Read | Tweet asks doggos of the Internet about the rarest sit. Hoomans fill the thread with cute pictures

tags
top news
PM Modi’s Ayodhya ceremony widely watched across the world, highest viewership from US, UK
PM Modi’s Ayodhya ceremony widely watched across the world, highest viewership from US, UK
Two Chinese generals dissect China’s US policy, ask for relook
Two Chinese generals dissect China’s US policy, ask for relook
India rejects Pakistan’s criticism of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
India rejects Pakistan’s criticism of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
BCCI and VIVO suspend partnership for IPL 2020
BCCI and VIVO suspend partnership for IPL 2020
Rajasthan HC orders notices to be served to 6 BSP MLAs who merged with Congress
Rajasthan HC orders notices to be served to 6 BSP MLAs who merged with Congress
Kerala gold smuggling accused had good rapport with CM’s office: NIA
Kerala gold smuggling accused had good rapport with CM’s office: NIA
Turkey’s tentacles in India go deeper than thought, says new intel warning
Turkey’s tentacles in India go deeper than thought, says new intel warning
Watch how MS Dhoni’s mantra helped Manipur boy clear UPSC civil services exam
Watch how MS Dhoni’s mantra helped Manipur boy clear UPSC civil services exam
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyRam MandirMumbai RainsManoj SinhaRBI

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In