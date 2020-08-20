e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 20, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Twitter user’s garlic meme goes viral for a very interesting reason

Twitter user’s garlic meme goes viral for a very interesting reason

The Twitter user by the name of @monyeeart shared a meme explaining that there can never be enough garlic in a dish.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 20, 2020 16:43 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows someone holding two large cloves of garlic.
The image shows someone holding two large cloves of garlic. (Twitter/@monyeeart)
         

A Twitter user’s garlic-related post is now going all kinds of viral mainly because it evoked a sense of surprise in many. Also, it sparked a laughter riot and after knowing why there’s a chance you’ll join them too.

The Twitter user by the name of @monyeeart shared a meme explaining that there can never be enough garlic in a dish. The tweet is complete with an image of a person holding too huge garlic cloves. The post has now piqued people’s attention as many expressed their surprise about the size of the cloves. People wrote how they have never seen such huge cloves of garlic. Eventually, it also made several netizens laugh out loud.

Take a look at the tweet:

Since being shared on August 18, the post has gathered more than 3.2 lakh likes – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also amassed close to 67,000 retweets. People shared various comments on the post and they didn’t hold back while doing so.

Not just wondering, people also shared their love for the huge garlic cloves. A few also suggested that they’re called elephant garlic.

What do you think of the tweet?

tags
top news
Jitan Ram Manjhi-led HAM-S exits Grand Alliance ahead of Bihar assembly polls
Jitan Ram Manjhi-led HAM-S exits Grand Alliance ahead of Bihar assembly polls
Qureshi heads to Beijing after Imran Khan’s ‘Pak future with China’ remark
Qureshi heads to Beijing after Imran Khan’s ‘Pak future with China’ remark
India likely to be key topic at Chinese, Pak FM strategic meet in Hainan
India likely to be key topic at Chinese, Pak FM strategic meet in Hainan
Delhi restaurants, hotels allowed to serve liquor; bars stay closed
Delhi restaurants, hotels allowed to serve liquor; bars stay closed
Swachh Survekshan 2020: Indore ranked cleanest city for the fourth consecutive year
Swachh Survekshan 2020: Indore ranked cleanest city for the fourth consecutive year
After 80% of season’s rain in 11 days, HS Puri says Delhi’s monsoon woes to be over soon
After 80% of season’s rain in 11 days, HS Puri says Delhi’s monsoon woes to be over soon
Congress to raise China, Facebook, Covid-19 handling in upcoming Parliament session
Congress to raise China, Facebook, Covid-19 handling in upcoming Parliament session
‘Oh, how I wish my mother…’: Kamala Harris accepts historic VP nomination
‘Oh, how I wish my mother…’: Kamala Harris accepts historic VP nomination
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid 19Irrfan KhanUS elections 2020Heavy rain in Delhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In