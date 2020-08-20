Twitter user’s garlic meme goes viral for a very interesting reason

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 20, 2020

A Twitter user’s garlic-related post is now going all kinds of viral mainly because it evoked a sense of surprise in many. Also, it sparked a laughter riot and after knowing why there’s a chance you’ll join them too.

The Twitter user by the name of @monyeeart shared a meme explaining that there can never be enough garlic in a dish. The tweet is complete with an image of a person holding too huge garlic cloves. The post has now piqued people’s attention as many expressed their surprise about the size of the cloves. People wrote how they have never seen such huge cloves of garlic. Eventually, it also made several netizens laugh out loud.

Take a look at the tweet:

recipe: use two cloves of garlic

me: got it pic.twitter.com/WdfXwfXxwg — 敏儀 | BLM #JunkTerrorLaw (@monyeeart) August 17, 2020

Since being shared on August 18, the post has gathered more than 3.2 lakh likes – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also amassed close to 67,000 retweets. People shared various comments on the post and they didn’t hold back while doing so.

Accurate.



Also, where can I find garlic this size? Asking for a friend who is me. https://t.co/lg9AbzWvJM — Ba’al The Bard is #writing and #antifa (@gnjoneswriter) August 18, 2020

Yo...where did you get those pic.twitter.com/GQVxx5oAeD — HICook (@HI_Darius) August 18, 2020

I’ve never seen one so big omg I want one where do I find these??? https://t.co/A6URx61KFG — Lip Gloss Queen (@Wrapfiqah_) August 18, 2020

WHERE ARE YALL GETTING GARLIC LIKE THIS — Strange 🤪 (@HaIfBlaked) August 18, 2020

Not just wondering, people also shared their love for the huge garlic cloves. A few also suggested that they’re called elephant garlic.

Elephant garlic is really very mild and not at all pungent so it’s a very good variety of garlic to do exactly that! — Amandalorian (@nerdytogether) August 18, 2020

