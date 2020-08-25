e-paper
Two pythons rescued by forest department in Uttarakhand's Haldwani. Watch

Two pythons rescued by forest department in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani. Watch

The pythons were around 10 to 12 feet in length.

Aug 25, 2020
Asian News International | Posted by: Amrita Kohli
Haldwani, Uttarakhand
The forest department’s Quick Response Team arrived to rescue the snakes.
Two pythons were rescued on Monday by the forest department from Gaulapar area in Haldwani when farmers were working on their field.

The forest department reached the spot after they were alerted by locals.

According to the department, when farmers were working on their fields, they spotted the two pythons and informed the forest department. The forest department’s Quick Response Team arrived to rescue the snakes.

“Both pythons are around 10 to 12 feet in length. They are often found in the area during changing seasons,” an official said.

A video of the rescue was also shared:

Following the rescue, the pythons were released in a jungle.

