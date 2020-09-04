Two rusty spotted kittens brought to SGNP after failed reunion with mother in Pune

it-s-viral

Two three-week-old rusty spotted kittens, a male and a female, were brought to Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in Borivli on Tuesday, park officials said on Thursday.

Rusty-spotted cats are the smallest wild cat species in the world protected under schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

According to forest officials, the two kittens were brought to SGNP after a failed reunion with their mother at Daund, Pune. “They were found at a patch in a sugarcane farm on August 28. Local forest and animal rescue groups attempted to reunite them over the next three to four days but even though the mother returned to the site where they were found, she refused to take them,” said G Mallikarjun, director and chief conservator of forest, SGNP adding that the Pune forest department contacted SGNP. “We agreed to bring the two kittens to the park on September 1,” he said.

Senior veterinarian Dr. Shailesh Pethe said the kittens were healthy at the moment. The park now has five rusty spotted cats with one female, 11, and a male and a female, aged one-and-half years each apart from the new entrants. These cats have a lifespan of 12 to 14 years.

Since 2013, within an intention to breed animals outside of their natural environment in restricted conditions, including closed facilities to increase captive population numbers of the near threatened species rusty spotted cats, SGNP started its captive breeding program. “We should give these kittens some time and based on their survival, they will be a big help for this program,” said Dr. Pethe.

Endemic to India, Sri Lanka and areas along the Indo-Nepal border, the rusty-spotted cats are the smallest wild cat species in the world protected under schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. They are listed as ‘Near Threatened’ in the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List. With no specific conservation action plan for the habitat of these cats in India or an official census, IUCN estimates a 75% decline in their habitat over the next 10 years.