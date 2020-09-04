e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 04, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Two-year-old elephant masters the art of drinking water with its trunk. Watch

Two-year-old elephant masters the art of drinking water with its trunk. Watch

This video of Larro the elephant will make you smile.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 04, 2020 20:30 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
An image of Larro the elephant.
An image of Larro the elephant. (Twitter/@SheldrickTrust)
         

Elephants are the gentle giants whose videos often leave us with a warm feeling in our hearts and smiles on our faces. This video of a two-year-old elephant is no different.

Shared on Sheldrick Wildlife’s official Twitter profile, the video is adorable to say the least. It shows the kid elephant drinking water from what appears to be a pond. It’s, however, the caption which adds on to the beauty of the scene.

Turns out, the animal in the video is named Larro and, for a long time, she had struggled “to use her trunk to drink.” However, now not only has she learnt it but mastered it too. The video showcases that perfectly.

With close to 5,000 views, the video has won people over and it’s clear from the comments they shared.

“Do you know how much your posts have uplifted me lately? It’s been so nice seeing these elephants thrive during this time. I wish I could come and visit in person. Thank you for protecting these magnificent creatures,” wrote a Twitter user. “This is good news. Please keep up the good work you are doing with these wonderful animals,” shared another.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of the video?

tags
top news
Cash-strapped govt cuts non-essential expenditures amid Covid-19 crisis
Cash-strapped govt cuts non-essential expenditures amid Covid-19 crisis
‘No compromise on territorial integrity’: Shringla on India-China border row
‘No compromise on territorial integrity’: Shringla on India-China border row
Eyes on economy, Finance Ministry bans creation of new posts in central ministries
Eyes on economy, Finance Ministry bans creation of new posts in central ministries
4 months on, India and China to sit across table. Rajnath meeting today the first
4 months on, India and China to sit across table. Rajnath meeting today the first
Judge prods CBI to complete Moin Qureshi probe, seeks details on 9 points
Judge prods CBI to complete Moin Qureshi probe, seeks details on 9 points
Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi arrested in Bengaluru in drug probe
Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi arrested in Bengaluru in drug probe
SC says JEE, NEET to be held as scheduled; dismisses opposition-ruled states’ plea
SC says JEE, NEET to be held as scheduled; dismisses opposition-ruled states’ plea
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In