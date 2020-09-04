Two-year-old elephant masters the art of drinking water with its trunk. Watch

it-s-viral

Elephants are the gentle giants whose videos often leave us with a warm feeling in our hearts and smiles on our faces. This video of a two-year-old elephant is no different.

Shared on Sheldrick Wildlife’s official Twitter profile, the video is adorable to say the least. It shows the kid elephant drinking water from what appears to be a pond. It’s, however, the caption which adds on to the beauty of the scene.

Turns out, the animal in the video is named Larro and, for a long time, she had struggled “to use her trunk to drink.” However, now not only has she learnt it but mastered it too. The video showcases that perfectly.

For a long time (as is normal with baby #elephants) orphan Larro struggled to use her trunk to drink. But now, she’s totally mastered the art and does it with aplomb! She’s 2 years old and in the care of our Nursery: https://t.co/kGyVI7OROI pic.twitter.com/Z3MHSQC4Hq — Sheldrick Wildlife (@SheldrickTrust) September 3, 2020

With close to 5,000 views, the video has won people over and it’s clear from the comments they shared.

“Do you know how much your posts have uplifted me lately? It’s been so nice seeing these elephants thrive during this time. I wish I could come and visit in person. Thank you for protecting these magnificent creatures,” wrote a Twitter user. “This is good news. Please keep up the good work you are doing with these wonderful animals,” shared another.

Here’s how others reacted:

Wow, from that angle she looks so big! — CarrieStLCards (@CarrieStLCards) September 3, 2020

Bless her. It’s been so frustrating for her. Clever girl and patient Keepers making her feel loved. Thankyou #fostermum — SaveOurSparrows (@SaveOurSparrows) September 3, 2020

🌟Super Star!! Bravo Larro!!!!🌟You shine so bright, my lovely 🥰😘 — a.bonsai (@listenstowhales) September 3, 2020

She’s beautiful! — Jordana de la Banana🐼 (@jordanalipscomb) September 3, 2020

What do you think of the video?