Uddhav Thackeray posts iPhone photos on Instagram. ‘Stunning,’ say netizens

The Maharashtra Chief Minister simply captioned the images “iPhone shot”.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 27, 2019 13:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
One of the two images posted by Uddhav Thackeray.
One of the two images posted by Uddhav Thackeray. (Instagram/Uddhav Thackeray )
         

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has won over many on Instagram thanks to his latest post on the platform. He shared two photographs recently that perfectly capture the beauty of nature and have left many on the Internet impressed.

The 59-year-old Shiv Sena president posted two pictures—one which shows flowers and trees and another that captures a landscape. He simply captioned the images “iPhone shot”.

View this post on Instagram

iPhone shot

A post shared by @ uddhavthackeray on

The pictures have captured the fancy of many and received over 15,000 likes within a day of being posted. A number of people commented on the images. While one person wrote, “Excellent sunrise capture! Beautiful light, reflections and mood”, another wrote, “Nice click sir”. “Stunning frame,” an Instagram user posted. Some even asked Thackeray where he had clicked the images.

Thackeray’s Instagram profile has over 70,000 followers.

The Maharashtra CM is particularly fond of wildlife photography. He has put up images of tigers in Rajasthan’s Ranthambore national park, a lion in Gir national park in Gujarat and polar bears from Canada.

View this post on Instagram

Film photography

A post shared by @ uddhavthackeray on

View this post on Instagram

Gir India

A post shared by @ uddhavthackeray on

Uddhav Thackeray, who took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in November, is a photography enthusiast. From Kathakali dancers to a child in front of Buddhist prayer wheels in Bhutan, his Instagram page is filled with beautiful shots.

What do you think of the latest clicks?

