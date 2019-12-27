Uddhav Thackeray posts iPhone photos on Instagram. ‘Stunning,’ say netizens

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 13:21 IST

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has won over many on Instagram thanks to his latest post on the platform. He shared two photographs recently that perfectly capture the beauty of nature and have left many on the Internet impressed.

The 59-year-old Shiv Sena president posted two pictures—one which shows flowers and trees and another that captures a landscape. He simply captioned the images “iPhone shot”.

The pictures have captured the fancy of many and received over 15,000 likes within a day of being posted. A number of people commented on the images. While one person wrote, “Excellent sunrise capture! Beautiful light, reflections and mood”, another wrote, “Nice click sir”. “Stunning frame,” an Instagram user posted. Some even asked Thackeray where he had clicked the images.

Thackeray’s Instagram profile has over 70,000 followers.

The Maharashtra CM is particularly fond of wildlife photography. He has put up images of tigers in Rajasthan’s Ranthambore national park, a lion in Gir national park in Gujarat and polar bears from Canada.

Uddhav Thackeray, who took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in November, is a photography enthusiast. From Kathakali dancers to a child in front of Buddhist prayer wheels in Bhutan, his Instagram page is filled with beautiful shots.

What do you think of the latest clicks?