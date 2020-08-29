e-paper
Home / It's Viral / UK musician is joined by an unlikely yet lovely guest while busking. Watch

UK musician is joined by an unlikely yet lovely guest while busking. Watch

This video shows performer Jason Allan along with an elderly woman named Daphne

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 29, 2020 16:00 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Jason Allan busking outdoors.
The image shows Jason Allan busking outdoors. (Instagram/@thejasonallanuk)
         

A good tune and an excellent beat can often remedy a sombre soul. This video of a UK based musician named Jason Allan exemplifies that notion. However, it isn’t just Allan’s fantastic voice that may get your lips to perk up into a smile while providing you with a little lift-me-up, but also the wholesome reaction of an elderly woman named Daphne to the singer’s performance.

Posted on Instagram from Allan’s own account on August 28, this clip is almost three minutes long.

The recording shows Allan busking on a street. He is singing Elvis Presley’s famous song Can’t Help Falling in Love. Daphne, an elderly woman, is standing at a distance. She intently listens to the tune and even sways to the music.

Watch this wholesome video here:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing application, this post has received a whole lot of love and rightfully so. The clip currently has nearly 20,500 views and many appreciative comments. Expectedly, these numbers are steadily rising.

Here is what people had to say about this heartwarming recording. One person said, “Great job, man”. Another individual wrote, “Joyful”.

“Beautiful,” read one comment under the post, and we cannot say we disagree. An Instagram user stated, “This is amazing bro well done on this doing so well you deserve it”. “What a voice,” proclaimed somebody else.

What are your thoughts on this post? Are you gushing a bit over this wonderful duo’s dynamic as well?

Also Read | Grocery store employee entertains shoppers with her melodious voice, goes viral

