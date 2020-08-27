e-paper
Unassuming video of poolside ends with an amazingly unexpected twist. Watch

Unassuming video of poolside ends with an amazingly unexpected twist. Watch

Created by illusionist Zach King, the video wowed people.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 27, 2020 11:33 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video has gathered over one million likes.
The video has gathered over one million likes.
         

Thanks to the Internet, we often get delightful chances to witness such creations of creative minds which leave us surprised and, more often than not, in awe. Be it an illusion which makes you scratch your head or an edited video which evokes a sense of amazement in you, these creations are amazing. Case in point, this unassuming video of a poolside which ends with a surprisingly unexpected twist.

Created and shared by content creator and illusionist Zach King, the video wowed people since it was shared on August 24. It further gained prominence after it was posted on Instagram’s own profile.

“Rule #1: Don’t ignore the lifeguard. Especially when it’s Zach King,” they wrote and shared the video. In the caption, they also added a question which you too may ask after seeing the video - “how did he do that?”

Since being shared a day ago, Instagram’s post has gathered over 1.1 million likes. The post, shared by King, also amassed over a million likes. People had a lot to say on both the posts and they couldn’t stop praising King’s creativity.

“Amazing,” wrote an Instagram user. “Unreal,” commented another. “Magic man,” said a third and he indeed is. “So smooth man,” commented a third. “Wow! This is ultimate,” exclaimed a fourth.

King’s profile is filled with several such videos which are surreal but absolutely enjoyable. As a treat, here’s a clip involving skating that’s simply amazing.

What do you think of the videos?

Also Read | Man backflips in high heels, then this unsettling twist happens. Watch viral video

