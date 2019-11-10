University invites students to lie down in a grave to deal with stress

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 17:33 IST

When it comes to stress management therapy, there are several options that people use. While some of them are quite common, a few are unusual and used only by a few. However, the therapy option offered by a university is downright bizarre – or that’s what the Internet thinks. It involves lying down in a grave.

Located in the Dutch city of Nijmegen, the Radboud University offers this unique - and somewhat weird - stress management option to the students.

The news came into light when an alumnus of the university shared pictures of this unusual stress management option on the Internet. However, it’s not a secret as there’s a page dedicated on the university’s website which gives elaborate information about the place which is known as Purification Grave.

The webpage further reveals that the students could lie in the grave and reflect on what is really important in their lives. The students are allowed to take a mat and a pillow to sleep inside the grave. However, they cannot carry their phones or any other personal items.

There’s even a compilation of images, in form of a video, which shows the grave being created and eventually someone using it.

While some were intrigued by Purification grave, there were others who simply found it weird.

“Is this for real?” asked a Twitter user. “I need to lie in a purification grave,” wrote another. “Feeling like I need to spend a minimum 30 minutes in the Radboud purification grave right about now,” commented another.

What do you think of the Purification Grave?