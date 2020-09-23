e-paper
Unlikely invader halts football practice in Brazil, it's a parrot. Watch

Unlikely invader halts football practice in Brazil, it’s a parrot. Watch

A player of the team named Bruna Benites shared the video on Instagram.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 23, 2020 09:44 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a seen from the video.
The image shows a seen from the video. (Instagram/@brunabenites)
         

A Brazil women’s national team training session was rather rudely interrupted by a feathery invader – a parrot. And now, a video of the ruckus is making people laugh out loud. There is a high chance that the hilarious situation will tickle your funny bone too.

A player of the team named Bruna Benites, whose head the bird chose as the runway to land, shared the video on Instagram. In the caption, written in Portuguese, besides calling the incident funny she also urged people to save the greatest treasure of all, the nature.

The video shows the bird sitting on her head as her teammates look from afar. The scene continues for a few seconds until someone does this and eventually, the parrot flies away.

Since being shared, the video has gathered over 40,000 views – and counting. Additionally, it has also garnered more than 10,000 likes. People shared various comments, mostly in Portuguese.

“What a great positioning,” reads a comment by an Instagram user when loosely translated from Portuguese. “The scene and the words. Funny and heartening,” expressed another.

Benites also shared two images, in different posts, which show the bird comfortably sitting on her head. In one of the posts, she also described that it’s actually a pet bird that often visits the field but unusually sits afar.

View this post on Instagram

ESCLARECENDO ALGUMAS COISAS: A CENA DE ONTEM DA ARARA POUSANDO EM MIM NÃO É UMA CENA TRISTE MAS SIM UMA CENA SIMBÓLICA. ISSO NÃO MUDA O CENÁRIO LAMENTÁVEL QUE ESTAMOS VIVENDO NO PANTANAL E EM TANTOS OUTROS LUGARES DO MUNDO POR CONSEQUÊNCIA DAS QUEIMADAS, MAS PROVA QUE AINDA EXISTEM PESSOAS CONSCIENTES E QUE SE IMPORTAM SIM COM NOSSOS ANIMAIS. ESTA ARARA, É A @ararapele , ELE É UMA ARARA QUE VIVE AQUI, NO CONDOMÍNIO DA GRANJA COMARY, COM SUA FAMÍLIA HUMANA E É UM ANIMAL DOMESTICADO, LICENCIADO PELO IBAMA E MUITO BEM TRATADO POR SEUS TUTORES. ELE É UM ANIMAL LIVRE E É JUSTAMENTE POR ISSO QUE NOS VISITA FREQUENTEMENTE DURANTE OS TREINOS. NORMALMENTE ELE FICA ASSISTINDO A TUDO DE CAMAROTE, PERTO DO GOL. COSTUMA FICAR NO TRAVESSÃO OU NA REDE ATRÁS DO GOL MAS ONTEM ELE RESOLVEU VER AS COISAS DE UM OUTRO ÂNGULO E COMO, PROVAVELMENTE, EU ERA A ÚNICA COM SANGUE PANTANEIRO (com muito orgulho) E COINCIDENTEMENTE O PONTO MAIS ALTO DENTRO DO CAMPO, ELE RESOLVEU POUSAR EM MIM. 🤷🏽‍♀️ Pra quem estava na dúvida se eu considero sorte ou azar, vou usar as palavras que alguém disse em um dos vários comentários na postagem de ontem: "Se uma joaninha pousar em vc significa sorte, imagina uma arara!" Né?! Hahahaha 📸 @maga.thais #araracaninde #arara #sospantanal #pantaneiro #MT #MS

A post shared by ✨Bruna Benites✨ (@brunabenites) on

What do you think of the images and the video?

