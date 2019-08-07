Upward lightning on Guatemala mountain mesmerises social media

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 20:33 IST

A fascinating video of upward lightning from the top of a mountain was captured by an amateur photographer and shared on Facebook. It has since left netizens mesmerised.

Alyssa Barrundia, a missionary living in Guatemala, captured the astonishing sight at Volcan de Agua on Friday. She shared the post on Facebook along with with images and a video clip of the sight.

Barrundia told the Independent that this was the second time in the past few weeks that upward lightning struck in Guatemala. She, however, only managed to record it this time.

The post shared on August 2, has collected over 135 ‘likes’ and more than 35 shares.

Upward lightning emerges from a tall object and goes upward to the clouds. In this case-it’s the mountain in Guatemala.

In another similar occurrence, a scary video about dust storms raging across various parts of Rajasthan begin circulating online.

People have been left impressed by the images and the video.

“Wow, Alyssa. These pictures are ‘awe of God’ inspiring,” says one Facebook user. “Incredible! God is awesome! And you got some great shots of his handiwork!” says another. “And wow that lightning is amazing,” says a third.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 11:37 IST