Video of alligators ‘sunbathing’ in the snow is as intriguing as it sounds

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 19:46 IST

The Internet is filled with videos involving snow and animals. Be it playing with the frozen white flakes or just lying on them, there are several clips showing such scenes. However, have you ever seen alligators enjoying their time while lying on the snow? If not, this video by Colorado Gator farm is your answer.

Shared on Facebook, it shows alligators ‘sunbathing’ in the snow. “Snow gators are real. Our gators will sun bathe after it snows. Truly amazing animals,” shared with this caption the video is about 24 seconds long. The clip certainly makes for an interesting watch.

Since being shared on September 10, the video has gathered more than 19,000 likes – and counting. It has also amassed a ton of surprised comments. There were also a few who wrote how cute the reptiles look.

“They are so adorable,” wrote a Facebook user. “Snow during the summer?” asked another.

The video also made its way to Twitter and received similar reactions from people.

A gator rescue in Colorado got a foot of snow this past week and the gators loved it pic.twitter.com/BlZbaOyVtP — Gators Daily 🐊 (@GatorsDaily) September 11, 2020

“That was cool. Those things are some hardy monsters for sure,” shared a Twitter user. “We cannot possibly comprehend what they intend to accomplish by doing this,” joked another. “Snow boys,” said a third.

What do you think of the video?

