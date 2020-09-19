e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 19, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Video of alligators ‘sunbathing’ in the snow is as intriguing as it sounds

Video of alligators ‘sunbathing’ in the snow is as intriguing as it sounds

“They are so adorable,” wrote a Facebook user under the post.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 19, 2020 19:46 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows an alligator.
The image shows an alligator. (Facebook/@Colorado Gator Farm)
         

The Internet is filled with videos involving snow and animals. Be it playing with the frozen white flakes or just lying on them, there are several clips showing such scenes. However, have you ever seen alligators enjoying their time while lying on the snow? If not, this video by Colorado Gator farm is your answer.

Shared on Facebook, it shows alligators ‘sunbathing’ in the snow. “Snow gators are real. Our gators will sun bathe after it snows. Truly amazing animals,” shared with this caption the video is about 24 seconds long. The clip certainly makes for an interesting watch.

Since being shared on September 10, the video has gathered more than 19,000 likes – and counting. It has also amassed a ton of surprised comments. There were also a few who wrote how cute the reptiles look.

“They are so adorable,” wrote a Facebook user. “Snow during the summer?” asked another.

The video also made its way to Twitter and received similar reactions from people.

“That was cool. Those things are some hardy monsters for sure,” shared a Twitter user. “We cannot possibly comprehend what they intend to accomplish by doing this,” joked another. “Snow boys,” said a third.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Embarrassed alligator strolls away when it misses catching its snack. Watch

tags
top news
Monsoon Session likely to be curtailed amid Covid-19 threat
Monsoon Session likely to be curtailed amid Covid-19 threat
MI vs CSK live: Rohit, De Kock give flying start to MI
MI vs CSK live: Rohit, De Kock give flying start to MI
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
India needs to hold talks with other neighbour country: Farooq Abdullah in Lok Sabha
India needs to hold talks with other neighbour country: Farooq Abdullah in Lok Sabha
Schools reopen from September 21: Are states ready?
Schools reopen from September 21: Are states ready?
Pak trying to promote terrorism in J&K in every possible way, says DGP Dilbag Singh
Pak trying to promote terrorism in J&K in every possible way, says DGP Dilbag Singh
‘Malicious actors trying to exploit digital payment platforms’: NSA Doval
‘Malicious actors trying to exploit digital payment platforms’: NSA Doval
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Kangana RanautParliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila MatondkarHappy birthday Shabana Azmi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In