Video of dog struggling with water dispenser will crack you up. Twitter agrees

Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
People cannot stop showering varied comments on the post.

Most of us love watching dog videos. Be it a dog saving a girl from falling into water or a dog walking inside a pharmacy to seek help for its injuries, the clips involving the four-legged creatures often fascinates us. The latest addition to that list is a video of an adorable dog and its struggle as it tries dealing with a water dispenser.

The video shows the dog drinking water from a bowl attached to a dispenser bottle. However, the dog suddenly jumps up and stares confusingly at its human as bubbles appear in the water bottle. It’s the reaction of the four-legged creature that has cracked up people.

Twitter user Keat shared the video with fellow tweeple on July 24. Since then, it has gathered about 1.8 million views. Additionally, it has also amassed about 1,39,000 ‘likes’ and 46,000 retweets.

People cannot stop showering varied comments on the post. Clearly, it has struck a chord with the dog lovers across the micro-blogging site. Here’s how they reacted:

There were also a few who were reminded of their own furry kids behaving in a similar way. Check out what they tweeted:

Recently, another video that caught people’s attention was of a dog leaping over the tracks of London railway causing a delay of 30 minutes in train services.

First Published: Jul 27, 2019 14:52 IST

