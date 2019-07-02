Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 02, 2019-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Video of football playing cow amuses Twitter. Watch

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle is among several people who have shared the clip on Twitter.

it's viral Updated: Jul 02, 2019 13:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
cow plays football,viral video,harsha bhogle
Actor Juhi Chawla is among those who’ve shared their reaction to the video.  (Twitter/Harsha Bhogle)

“Bend it like Bael (cow)”, “Cownaldo” - that’s just two of the many puns used to describe a rather special cow going viral. A video shows this cow playing a game of football. Wait, what? Well, you’’ll just have to watch the video to see it.

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle is among several people who have shared the clip on Twitter. “This is the funniest thing you will see today!” he tweeted some 13 hours ago. His tweet has since collected over 51,000 ‘likes’ and more than 16,000 retweets - and still very much counting.

The video, a little over two minutes long, shows a cow guarding a football while players try to take it away. The cow, however, doesn’t seem to be in the mood to let go of the ball. After a few failed attempts, one of the players manages to kick the ball away from cow. But it continues to chase after the ball even as players kick it from one person to the other. Take a look at the video:

The video has collected a ton of comments on Twitter. While many have posted punny reactions, some have tried to share an explanation for the cow’s behaviour.

Actor Juhi Chawla also posted her reaction:

Here’s what others have to say:

What do you think of this video?

First Published: Jul 02, 2019 13:29 IST

tags

more from it s viral
trending topics