Video of football playing cow amuses Twitter. Watch

“Bend it like Bael (cow)”, “Cownaldo” - that’s just two of the many puns used to describe a rather special cow going viral. A video shows this cow playing a game of football. Wait, what? Well, you’’ll just have to watch the video to see it.

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle is among several people who have shared the clip on Twitter. “This is the funniest thing you will see today!” he tweeted some 13 hours ago. His tweet has since collected over 51,000 ‘likes’ and more than 16,000 retweets - and still very much counting.

The video, a little over two minutes long, shows a cow guarding a football while players try to take it away. The cow, however, doesn’t seem to be in the mood to let go of the ball. After a few failed attempts, one of the players manages to kick the ball away from cow. But it continues to chase after the ball even as players kick it from one person to the other. Take a look at the video:

This is the funniest thing you will see today! pic.twitter.com/Kfz08Dka3Z — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 1, 2019

The video has collected a ton of comments on Twitter. While many have posted punny reactions, some have tried to share an explanation for the cow’s behaviour.

Actor Juhi Chawla also posted her reaction:

Hoowwwww .....??? 😀😀😀??? — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) July 2, 2019

Here’s what others have to say:

What I feel is this cow thinks the football as her calf and tried to protect it. — BelanWali (@BelanWali) July 1, 2019

The cow must have initially thought its a melon...



Love that pose 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UhR4SlZ8ED — Dr. Vedika (@vishkanyaaaa) July 2, 2019

Bend it like Bael (cow) — Syed Rizvi (@SyedRiz46367215) July 1, 2019

Everyone talks about football GOATs, but nobody talks about football cows — SUHAIB (@SuhaibA12803553) July 1, 2019

Cownaldo :D — Ribu बेबी ©🤔 (@ribu_baby) July 2, 2019

The cow was a footballer in previous birth — TestMatchSpecial (@TestSpecial) July 1, 2019

What do you think of this video?

First Published: Jul 02, 2019 13:29 IST