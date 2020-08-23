e-paper
Video of golden retriever 'crushing' on its next-door neighbour is too cute to handle

Video of golden retriever ‘crushing’ on its next-door neighbour is too cute to handle

The video has been shared from the golden retriever named Hudson B. Mason’s very own Instagram account.

Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Hudson, the golden retriever, standing on its hind legs by a fence.
         

Some of you may have heard the colloquial saying “love knows no bounds”. Here is a dog video which perfectly illustrates that phrase. This clip was posted on golden retriever, Hudson B. Mason’s very own Instagram account on August 19. And now it’s winning people over.

“That can’t eat, can’t sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of love,” reads the caption of the post trying to explain the dog’s perspective.

The recording shows Hudson standing on his hind legs by a fence. “She’s the one,” reads the text on the screen. The pooch looks directly at the camera for a few seconds before turning to gaze at the canine standing at a distance, affectionately. Text reading, “Oh my garsh. I love her!” appears on the screen as Jason Derulo’s Want To Want Me plays in the background.

If reading all that made you ‘aww’ a little, then get ready to be completely floored by the high cuteness levels of this fantastic clip.

Since being posted on the photo and video sharing application, this video has received a whole lot of love. It currently has nearly 14,000 well-deserving likes and many appreciative comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, “Go get her”. Another individual wrote, “Awwww, I hope it’s a happy ending”. To this, the dog ‘responded’, “Paws crossed”.

“Did she notice you?” inquired somebody who was invested in this ‘love story’, like ourselves. To this, the canine ‘replied’, “Not this time but hopefully next time”. We are hoping that too.

What are your thoughts on this recording?

Also Read | Forget Romeo Juliet, this love story between a corgi and a pug has us extremely invested

