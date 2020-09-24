Video of mountain lion ‘watching kids ride bikes’ in California leaves many shocked

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 20:30 IST

A video of a mountain lion roaming around a neighbourhood in Pacifica, California has left many shocked. The video shows the animal looking at kids riding their bikes in the area before leaving its spot and hiding behind a parked car.

“Mountain Lion in Pacifica watching kids ride bikes in front of my house,” says the description for the video on YouTube shared by Timothy Kerrisk.

“I thought it was somebody’s dog that had gotten into the yard and I was like, ‘hey get out of here!’ Then it turned and that’s when I was like, ‘Oh my god! It’s a mountain lion!’” Kerrisk told KRON4. He added that after spotting the mountain lion, he yelled at the children to get back inside their homes. He said he even stepped outside and chased the animal away.

Kerrisk also told ABC7 News that the mountain lion was earlier seen chasing his pet cat. “My neighbour across the street has video of the same cat chasing my cat, my little cat, across the yard, under the truck, over the bushes and then down the hill, and it comes back five minutes later and that’s when he starts watching the kids,” he said.

Take a look at the video shared by Kerrisk below:

Posted on September 19, the video has since collected over a million views and counting. Several people have shared comments about the clip.

“I would say that this encounter is purely magical and unforgettable and at the same time TERRIFYING,” reads a comment on the video. “The little Mt Lion may look cute and all but is a Predator. It can hurt somebody pretty bad if it is hungry,” says another.

How would you react in such a situation?