Video of this ‘very polite and respectful’ doggo is Internet’s new love

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 16:47 IST

There are videos of doggos which are cute and then there are clips of the furry creatures which will melt your heart into a warm pool of puddle. This video, which is now winning people over, perfectly fits that category. Chances are by the time you finish the clip you will be saying “aww,” repeatedly.

Shared on Reddit, the post is captioned, “He is very polite and respectful.” The video shows exactly how the dog is doing that.

The video opens with the animal lying on a floor. Then within moments it starts dragging itself. A caption on the video gives an insight to this behaviour of the doggo, it reads “Limboing under my computer cord”. Apparently the dog was doing so to make sure it doesn’t mess up the wires of a computed connected to a power outlet. Now if that’s not the peak of good boi behaviour, we don’t know what is.

Though unknown who originally shared the video or when it was captured, there’s a high chance it’ll leave you with a smile on your face.

Since being shared just a few hours ago, the video has received more than 27,000 upvotes – and the numbers are quickly increasing. People had a lot to say about this polite doggo.

“He’s practising his secret agent moves. You never know when you’re going to run into a hallway full of lasers!” joked a Reddit user. “Such polite, much wow!” commented another. “Gentleman. He likes being polite and respectful,” praised a third.

“If only my dog was this respectful. She has popped on my computer cord twice,” shared a pet parent.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Piper the doggo was having a blast in pool until this happened. Watch cute video