Video of visually impaired girl playing Thumbi Thullal on electronic keyboard impresses AR Rahman

Video of visually impaired girl playing Thumbi Thullal on electronic keyboard impresses AR Rahman

AR Rahman retweeted Sahana’s video, which was originally shared on her Twitter profile, and wrote “Sweet”.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 02, 2020 19:17 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AR Rahman retweeted Sahana’s piano rendition of his creation.
AR Rahman retweeted Sahana’s piano rendition of his creation.(Twitter)
         

The Internet is full of people who never fail to charm netizens with their talent. Just like Sahana, a visually impaired girl, who is now winning people over with her electronic keyboard playing skills. A video of her playing a melodious rendition of AR Rahman’s composition Thumbi Thullal from the film Cobra has now impressed many, including the musical maestro himself.

The Academy Award winning musician retweeted Sahana’s video, which was originally shared on her Twitter profile, and wrote “Sweet”. The clip shows how the young girl plays the double keyboard piano with perfection.

Sahana has appeared on popular singing shows. Take a look at the clip: 

Posted on June 30, the original clip has garnered over 3 lakh views and tons of appreciative comments from netizens. While most were mesmerized with Sahana’s talent, others poured in good wishes and blessings for this talented musician.

What do you think of this talented young pianist?

