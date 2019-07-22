Video shows snake hanging from roof. But wait, that’s not the creepy part

A video from Thailand is doing its round on the Internet because it captures a terrifying moment involving a snake and a frog. Captured in a home in Bangkok the video shows the snake hanging from a roof. However, that is not the creepiest part of the clip.

The reptile, that is believed to be a Golden Tree Snake, is seen dangling from the roof with a frog in its mouth. The snake probably caught the amphibian on the ground and slithered away into the rafters of the home, reports say. The video shows the snake swinging with the frog in its mouth. At first instance it looks like a rope is hanging from the roof.

A few seconds into the clip, someone even tries to remove the reptile but it refuses to leave its place. An onlooker, Khun Rachan, later said, ‘’We could not leave them like that. We had to get them down.’’

Watch the video:

While the video doesn’t show if anyone finally manage to remove the snake or if the reptile polished off the frog as its meal, it does leave you with a very uncomfortable feeling.

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 16:38 IST