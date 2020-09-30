e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Video shows tiger mom with adorable cubs. Can you count how many cubs are there?

Video shows tiger mom with adorable cubs. Can you count how many cubs are there?

The little ones start following the mother tiger with hops and skips as she moves out of the frame.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 30, 2020 18:37 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a tigress with her cubs.
The image shows a tigress with her cubs.(Twitter/@susantananda3)
         

If you’re looking for some happy content to brighten up your day, here’s a cute clip of a tiger mom hanging out with her cubs. Videos showing tiger cubs are always a delight to watch and this video perfectly fits that description.

Shared on Twitter by lFS officer Susanta Nanda, the clip shows the tigress yawning and looking around while being surrounded by her little cubs. After a few seconds, the little ones start following the mother with hops and skips as she moves out of the frame.

“Can you identify how many cubs are there in the clip?” Nanda asks netizens in the caption.

Take a look at the clip and see if you can count them all:

Posted on September 29, the clip has garnered more than 11,500 views along with more than 1,100 likes. Netizens dropped their guesses and many even got the correct answer. Some couldn’t stop gushing at the adorable cubs.

Nanda also shared the correct answer in the comment section.

Here’s what others had to say:

Did you also get the answer right? What are your thoughts on this video?

