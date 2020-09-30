Video shows tiger mom with adorable cubs. Can you count how many cubs are there?

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 18:37 IST

If you’re looking for some happy content to brighten up your day, here’s a cute clip of a tiger mom hanging out with her cubs. Videos showing tiger cubs are always a delight to watch and this video perfectly fits that description.

Shared on Twitter by lFS officer Susanta Nanda, the clip shows the tigress yawning and looking around while being surrounded by her little cubs. After a few seconds, the little ones start following the mother with hops and skips as she moves out of the frame.

“Can you identify how many cubs are there in the clip?” Nanda asks netizens in the caption.

Take a look at the clip and see if you can count them all:

Tigress with more than two cubs are being sighted in many Tiger Reserves. Here is one shared by Corbett Expert.



But can you identify how many cubs are there in the clip? pic.twitter.com/tRubhFoa4R — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) September 29, 2020

Posted on September 29, the clip has garnered more than 11,500 views along with more than 1,100 likes. Netizens dropped their guesses and many even got the correct answer. Some couldn’t stop gushing at the adorable cubs.

Nanda also shared the correct answer in the comment section.

Almost everyone got it right.

There are 4 cuties fallowing the mother. — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) September 29, 2020

Here’s what others had to say:

Cute cubs and majestic mother. — Pritam Jyoti Borah (@PritamJBorah) September 29, 2020

Cute family. — Shyam Sunder Tiwari (@sensorstech) September 30, 2020

Did you also get the answer right? What are your thoughts on this video?