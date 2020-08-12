e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Video shows two cats trying on cartoon eye filters on Instagram. Spoiler alert: It is hilarious

Video shows two cats trying on cartoon eye filters on Instagram. Spoiler alert: It is hilarious

“Aspen is looking like one gorgeous Disney Princess,” read a comment under the post.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 12, 2020 22:00 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a cat named Aspen.
The image shows a cat named Aspen. (Instagram/@bennyfromtheblock)
         

Many feline lovers would agree to the fact that cat eyes are usually stunning just the way they are. Yet, this video of two cats trying on the cartoon eyes filter on Instagram proves that sometimes perfection can be improved upon.

Posted from Benedict, a British Shorthair cat’s very own Instagram account, this clip was shared on August 12.

The recording shows two kitty brothers, Benedict and Aspen. First, Aspen, a white-furred rescue cat tries on the filter. “What the Disney cartoon eyes filter looks like on Aspen,” reads the text on the screen. To say that he looks astounding would be an understatement.

After that, Benedict tries on the filter. It doesn’t work so well on the grey-furred feline. However, the caption of the post, which reads, “I was born with the Disney cartoon eyes filter,” indicates that this is because he already has Disney cartoon eyes.

Check out these derpy antics below:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing application, the post has received a whole lot of love from netizens. It currently has nearly 2,000 views and many positive comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person simply stated, “OMG,” probably unable to keep their cool over the cute cats.

Another individual wrote, “Aspen, so pretty”. Now that is a statement we wholeheartedly agree with. “Cute,” read another comment on the post.

Somebody else proclaimed, “Aspen is looking like one gorgeous Disney Princess”. He surely is.

What are your thoughts on the video?

