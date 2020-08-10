Viral video of seagull shoplifter stealing a packet of snacks has netizens amused

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 18:35 IST

A seagull has won the title of “experienced seagull shoplifter” thanks to a video of it stealing a packet of snacks like a pro. If you spend enough time on the Internet, you’ve probably read stories and watched videos of cheeky seagulls stealing snacks and even a GoPro camera in one case. However, this viral video will have you agreeing with the title bestowed upon the bird as well.

The video, just nine seconds long, shows a seagull walking inside a store, grabbing a pack of snacks displayed on a stand and running away with it. The video may make you wonder how long the bird has been doing this.

“Note the casual entry and hurried exit,” tweeted television personality Ziya Tong while posting the video that was shared on Tumblr. “This is an experienced seagull shoplifter,” she added.

note the casual entry and hurried exit

this is an experienced seagull shoplifter pic.twitter.com/WnIOkIsqfK — btw there's still a pandemic 💣 (@ziyatong) August 8, 2020

Since being shared on August 9, the video has collected nearly 5 million views and more than 3.9 lakh likes. People have shared a ton of reactions on the video.

“Total pro. You see how he scoped the scene as he came in? He knew the old lady wouldn’t snitch,” commented a Twitter user. “Oh, this gull is good! But clearly, no remorse, no sense of shame and he’s certainly not concerned about unnecessary calories if he’s eating bottom shelf potato chips,” added another.

Someone shared this GIF:

A Twitter user posted a similar video of another seagull

The exact same thing happened here in Dublin! This seagull took a bit longer to build up the courage though 😂 pic.twitter.com/61EGhnbI01 — Rachel Morgan (@rachelmrgn) August 8, 2020

This hilarious interaction was also posted:

PO: Could you identify him in this picture? pic.twitter.com/rvOY1yQDKu — Will Forster (@4thMadHatter) August 9, 2020

Someone added this audio:

Found the missing audio pic.twitter.com/CRg7XyRqtM — Onur Küçük (@zaburt) August 9, 2020

Well, this video has left many amused. What about you?