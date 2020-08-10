e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Viral video of seagull shoplifter stealing a packet of snacks has netizens amused

Viral video of seagull shoplifter stealing a packet of snacks has netizens amused

The video may make you wonder how long the bird has been doing this.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 10, 2020 18:35 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the seagull running away with a packet of snacks.
The image shows the seagull running away with a packet of snacks. (Twitter/@ziyatong)
         

A seagull has won the title of “experienced seagull shoplifter” thanks to a video of it stealing a packet of snacks like a pro. If you spend enough time on the Internet, you’ve probably read stories and watched videos of cheeky seagulls stealing snacks and even a GoPro camera in one case. However, this viral video will have you agreeing with the title bestowed upon the bird as well.

The video, just nine seconds long, shows a seagull walking inside a store, grabbing a pack of snacks displayed on a stand and running away with it. The video may make you wonder how long the bird has been doing this.

“Note the casual entry and hurried exit,” tweeted television personality Ziya Tong while posting the video that was shared on Tumblr. “This is an experienced seagull shoplifter,” she added.

Since being shared on August 9, the video has collected nearly 5 million views and more than 3.9 lakh likes. People have shared a ton of reactions on the video.

“Total pro. You see how he scoped the scene as he came in? He knew the old lady wouldn’t snitch,” commented a Twitter user. “Oh, this gull is good! But clearly, no remorse, no sense of shame and he’s certainly not concerned about unnecessary calories if he’s eating bottom shelf potato chips,” added another.

Someone shared this GIF:

A Twitter user posted a similar video of another seagull

This hilarious interaction was also posted:

Someone added this audio:

Well, this video has left many amused. What about you?

