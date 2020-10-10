e-paper
Want to see the 'world's longest derp'? Watch this video of Chester the doggo

Want to see the ‘world’s longest derp’? Watch this video of Chester the doggo

“Master of derp,” read one comment under the post.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 10, 2020 09:02 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a doggo named Chester.
The image shows a doggo named Chester.(Instagram/@chasin_chester)
         

Dog lovers know the joy their furry friends bring to them with their cute, and often, derpy actions. Thanks to social media, others also get a chance to enjoy those antics of the four-legged furry creatures in the form of videos. This clip of a doggo named Chester is a perfect addition to the list. The clip shows ‘world’s longest derp’ – and that too quite adorably.

“Plenty more where that came from,” reads the caption on the video shared on the pooch’s personal Instagram profile. And isn’t that just fantastic news?

The video starts with Chester sticking his tongue out. As he goes on doing this, the words, “Wanna see world’s longest derp,” appear on the screen. What follows next adds on to the hilarity of the whole video.

Since being shared about three days ago, the video has gathered over 20,500 likes form people. People flooded the post’s comments sections with love-filled replies.

One person said, “Hahaha, love it”. Another individual wrote, “He’s a beauty”. “Master of derp,” read one comment under the post.

What do you think of the video?

