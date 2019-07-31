e-paper
Wednesday, Jul 31, 2019

Watch: Flight attendant hides in overhead compartment, confuses people

Passenger Veronica Lloyd, who was flying from Philadelphia to Nashville, is the one who captured this bizarre incident.

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 17:02 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a flight attendant looking down at the passengers.
The image shows a flight attendant looking down at the passengers. (Twitter/@Disko_InVERNo)

There are times when Twitter presents you with such videos that they leave you at a loss for words. One such clip recently surfaced and it’s that odd note of the video that has captured people’s attention. Recorded by a passenger onboard a Southwest Airlines flight, the clip shows people finding a very unusual ‘object’ kept in the plane’s overhead compartment – a flight attendant.

Passenger Veronica Lloyd, who was flying from Philadelphia to Nashville, is the one who captured this bizarre incident, reports Independent. Later, she also shared the video on Twitter along with a one-line caption that reads, “I can’t get over how weird I find this. @SouthwestAir please get it together.”

Lloyd also shared a still of the flight attendant looking down at the passengers from her ‘hiding place.’

People dropped all kinds of comments on the posts. Here’s how they reacted:

In a statement emailed to Daily Mail, the airlines said “Southwest Employees are known for demonstrating their sense of humor and unique personalities. In this instance, one of our flight attendants attempted to have a brief moment of fun with customers during boarding. Of course, this is not our normal procedure, and Southwest Crews always maintain safety as their top priority.”

First Published: Jul 31, 2019 17:02 IST

