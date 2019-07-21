Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 21, 2019-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather

Watch: Haryana school girl ‘reports’ on waterlogging, wins Twitter

Shared by Twitter user Chiguru Prashanth on July 20, the video shows the girl walking on the flooded street with help of a stick.

it's viral Updated: Jul 21, 2019 19:04 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Haryana,Twitter,Video
Excited tweeple showered various comments on the post. (Twitter/@prashantchiguru)

A school girl from Haryana has impressed the Internet with her “reporting” skills. In a video, that has now left many amused, the young girl is seen walking on a flooded street while narrating about the waterlogged situation of the road.

Shared by Twitter user Chiguru Prashanth on July 20, the video shows the girl walking on the flooded street with help of a stick and explaining about her surroundings in a composed manner.

“In Haryana school girl from #Kurukshetra is reporting live during rainfall from her neighbourhood about the water logging problem. I hope her voice will reach to the authorities,” Prashanth wrote in his post. “No doubt she has outsmarted all TV journalists in her stint!” he further added.

Excited tweeple showered various comments on the post. Some even called her as a “future journalist.” Check out how people reacted to the video:

What do you think of the video?

First Published: Jul 21, 2019 19:03 IST

tags

more from it s viral
trending topics