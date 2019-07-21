Watch: Haryana school girl ‘reports’ on waterlogging, wins Twitter

A school girl from Haryana has impressed the Internet with her “reporting” skills. In a video, that has now left many amused, the young girl is seen walking on a flooded street while narrating about the waterlogged situation of the road.

Shared by Twitter user Chiguru Prashanth on July 20, the video shows the girl walking on the flooded street with help of a stick and explaining about her surroundings in a composed manner.

“In Haryana school girl from #Kurukshetra is reporting live during rainfall from her neighbourhood about the water logging problem. I hope her voice will reach to the authorities,” Prashanth wrote in his post. “No doubt she has outsmarted all TV journalists in her stint!” he further added.

In Haryana school girl from #Kurukshetra is reporting live during rainfall from her neighbourhood about the water logging problem. I hope her voice will reach to the authorities @cmohry @mlkhattar .No doubt she has outsmarted all TV journalists in her stint ! pic.twitter.com/5QE82hjkQU — Chiguru Prashanth (@prashantchiguru) July 20, 2019

Excited tweeple showered various comments on the post. Some even called her as a “future journalist.” Check out how people reacted to the video:

Too good — KPR (@KPadmaRani1) July 20, 2019

Future jurnulist — common human (@ShameemBabu8) July 20, 2019

Awesome — Being Human 💕💕 (@osan_adil) July 20, 2019

What do you think of the video?

First Published: Jul 21, 2019 19:03 IST