Watch: Indian Air Force rescues Chhattisgarh man stranded in water at Khutaghat Dam

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 11:57 IST

A video showing the intense moment an Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper airlifted a man stranded in the water at Khutaghat Dam near Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh has been shared on Twitter. Dipanshu Kabra, Inspector General of Police, Bilaspur range has shared several videos on his Twitter handle detailing the entire incident that led to the man’s rescue by the IAF.

“A young man jumped in the waste water weir of Khutaghat near Ratanpur district Bilaspur. The flow was very heavy and he couldn’t come out,” Kabra tweeted earlier today.

A Young man jumped in the waste water wier of khutaghat near Ratanpur district Bilaspur . The flow was very heavy and he couldn’t come out . Sharing few videos pic.twitter.com/6ip5frMkzS — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) August 17, 2020

In the following tweets, he mentioned how due to the heavy flow of the water and weather conditions, the man couldn’t be rescued despite several efforts. Kabra added that the man held onto a branch while sitting on a rock. “Finally we requested the Indian Air Force for chopper for today morning,” he added in another tweet:

The man continued sitting on the stone catching a tree . Heavy water flow and bad weather made rescue nearly impossible . Finally we requested the #indianairforce for chopper for today morning . pic.twitter.com/CjEh2LXUEQ — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) August 17, 2020

“What seems impossible to us, #IndianAirForce makes it look so simple,” he wrote in a tweet detailing the rescue.

Breathtaking!

What seems impossible to us, #IndianAirForce makes it look so simple...

The @IAF_MCC's #SkyWarrior first himself attempted to go down & bring the man up, risking his own life. But due to fast wind it wasn't possible, later the guy was rescued with other technique. pic.twitter.com/3xfpbScTbP — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) August 17, 2020

Eventually, the man was successfully rescued.

Incredible Rescue hapenned .

IAF's MI 17 Chopper arrived early morning today & he was airlifted.

Thanks to @IAF_MCC @PoliceBilaspur and Vigilant Police Team & locals, he's safe. pic.twitter.com/hrZu7j7np5 — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) August 17, 2020

The Bilaspur Police Twitter handle also shared pictures from the rescue.

Big Salute to Indian Airforce for launching rescue operation on our request in such adverse weather condition.



Applause for Bilaspur police, admn, sdrf, ntpc, secl, local public who kept on trying to rescue him thruout last night, and kept hope alive in him.



Ratanpur Khutaghat. pic.twitter.com/23zZQsyrCW — BilaspurPolice (@PoliceBilaspur) August 17, 2020

The tweets about the rescue have collected several reactions from people on the micro-blogging application.

“Lots of appreciation for Bilaspur Police team, Indian Air Force and locals for saving a life of localite,” commented an individual. “Many thanks to the Police, Air Force and all who were involved in the mission. We are proud of you,” added another.