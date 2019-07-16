Watch it! Woman steps onto luggage belt to reach plane

Travelling can be a tedious task for many. While frequent fliers may find the process of boarding flights monotonous, new fliers can easily get confused by the entire boarding process. In fact, a video circulating online captures just how confusing the process can be for someone taking their first flight. The video shows a woman climbing on the luggage conveyor belt at the check-in counter. According to reports, she thought that was the way to reach the plane.

The video was recorded on a CCTV camera at Istanbul Airport in Turkey, reports The Sun.

The video, that’s made its way to social media, shows the woman at the check-in counter. She is seen casually stepping onto the conveyor belt after checking-in her luggage. Seconds later, she even falls on the belt as confused airport staff rush to try and help her.

Just when I think I’ve seen all the various symptoms of ‘Airport Brain’ some passengers seem to suffer from when flying...this was at New Istanbul Airport...pic.twitter.com/dzwDiOj4yf — Alex Macheras (@AlexInAir) July 12, 2019

The clip, since being posted, has collected a ton of reactions on Twitter.

She stopped and let the bag passed, what a polite lady.. — Ygar Adishakti (@ygadishakti) July 13, 2019

She looks pissed — Albanian Hibs (@alanakaja) July 15, 2019

I think she wanted to fly in the cargo hold 🤷🏽‍♂️😂 — Paul (@spotter_paul) July 12, 2019

This isn’t the first time an incident like this has taken place. In October last year, a curious child in China climbed into and later emerged out of an X-ray machine during a security check at a railway station. A video of the incident subsequently went viral.

A similar incident took place in February last year as well. A woman had climbed into an X-ray machine in Dongguan, China so she could protect her bag from being stolen. A video of the incident circulated widely on social media. It showed pictures of the woman’s silhouette inside the machine.

